WATCH: Spotty storms into the weekend

TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if
NDP MP Peter Julian is seeking further accountability and transparency from Hockey Canada by way of a letter issued to the organization’s president and CEO, Scott Smith. The letter, provided to The Canadian Press, comes following new information Julian had been informed of by a former board member — who opted to remain anonymous — regarding perks and luxurious accommodations provided to board members. “Thousands of dollars that are being spent on board meetings, on luxury suites, on the rings th
The oldest trophy in North American professional sports made its way through some of the oldest streets in North America on Monday as part of the official celebration for Alex Newhook's Stanley Cup win this spring. Newhook, from St. John's, helped the Colorado Avalanche claim hockey's top prize this year in what will be a rememberable rookie season for the 21-year-old. Thousands lined the streets, many wearing Avalanche burgundy, to see the cup up close for the first time since Michael Ryder of
Ken Dryden didn't want to write about the 1972 Summit Series. The Hall of Fame goalie has, over the past 50 years, helped with projects about the historic games between Canada and Russia, but whenever someone asked him to pen a book on the subject, he politely declined. The stories about have already been told, Dryden said. Then COVID-19 hit. With the borders closed and his kids and grandkids living in the U.S., his plans for Christmas 2020 quickly changed. "So I had a few days where I wasn't do
Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The dream run is over for the Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver who, despite a desperate sixth-inning rally, were beaten 4-2 Tuesday and eliminated from title contention by a well-rounded team from Willemstad, Curaçao. Canada, which beat North Brisbane, Australia 7-0 and Takarazuka, Japan 6-0 earlier at the 75th Little League World Series, then saw the bats go cold in a 10-0 loss to Matamoros, Mexico. The Vancouver squad only had five scattered hits against C
MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla
Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.
VICTORIA — The last time Canada's men's basketball team travelled to Victoria, the trip ended in deep disappointment. Entering a last-chance qualification tournament for the Tokyo Games, there were high hopes that a Canada squad led by Golden State Warriors star Andrew Wiggins would clinch the team's first Olympic berth since 2000. Those hopes were scuttled by a surprising overtime loss to Czechs in the semifinals. Just over a year later, Canada is back in the B.C. capital looking to move on fro
NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States. Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed. “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote, wishing luck to his fellow players, and said he would “keep in good shape and positive s
NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff's shoes carried the message “Play for Peace” as she joined Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and other tennis stars in a pre-U.S. Open exhibition event Wednesday night that helped generate more than $1 million for humanitarian assistance in Ukraine. “You guys all know me: I like to speak out when it’s right,” Gauff said after teaming with former player John McEnroe in a mixed doubles match against Nadal and Swiatek. “I'm glad that I was able to be a part of this.” The U.S. Ten
The Canadian hockey star will be the first woman ever featured on the cover of the popular NHL video game franchise.
THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays will begin next season on a lengthy road trip before returning home to a renovated Rogers Centre. The Blue Jays released their schedule for the 2023 season on Wednesday. Canada's lone Major League Baseball team will open the season March 30 at St. Louis to kick off a 10-game road trip that will include series against the Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Angels. Toronto's home opener will be April 11 against the Detroit Tigers, and will be the Blue Jays' first ch
From Montreal to Ukraine by way of northern Ontario, a flag used in an anti-Russian protest at the 1976 Olympics is being used again as a symbol of resistance, this time for Day of the National Flag celebrations in Ukraine. Danylo Myhal, who was born and raised in the Thunder Bay area and lives in the nearby small town of Lappe, has roots in Ukraine and has had the flag since 1972. But it was four years later that the flag, and Myhal himself, found themselves on the international stage, during a
MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene
SURREY, B.C. — He's out of action for the foreseeable future but quarterback Nathan Rourke still provided his teammates with an emotional lift by attending practice Monday. “Just to see his smile, man — his smile lights up a room,” said receiver Dominique Rhymes, who has a CFL-high nine touchdown catches this season. "He’s more than just a teammate, he's more of a brother." The Lions (8-1) are regrouping after learning Rourke will undergo foot surgery. He suffered a Lisfranc sprain in his right
Team P.E.I. came home from its first Special Olympics competition in three years with a bucket-load of medals and plenty of praise from opponents and officials. "The team received many compliments from other teams and officials about how respectful and kind they were," said Special Olympics P.E.I. executive director Charity Sheehan. The Special Olympics Nova Scotia Provincial Summer Games, held last month in Antigonish, were the first time the Island athletes had competed against other provinces
For their teammates, the five-game exhibition tour in Canada is simply preparation for the upcoming season. However, Ethan Butler, of Toronto, and Keeshawn Barthelemy and Quincy Guerrier, both from Montreal, have revelled in the opportunity to show off their skills on home soil. "Being able to play in front of our family and friends, it's a blessing," Guerrier told CBC Sports. "I'm grateful to show my talent with my college team to my city." Butler, Barthelemy, and Guerrier have enjoyed a homeco
Warning: This story contains sexually graphic details that may be disturbing to readers Halifax police now have the names of at least two members of the 2003 World Junior hockey team who may have appeared in a video of an alleged group sexual assault nearly two decades ago, CBC News has learned. A person who was shown a video of the alleged incident after it occurred in 2003 said that, in a recent interview with police, he reported the identities of two players he recognized in the video. "[The