Watch out for Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)
The NHL will emerge from an extended holiday break with taxi squads and other roster revisions to guard against more disruptions to the season.
Buffalo showed the balance of power in the AFC East might have changed for good as their franchise QB paved the way for a huge win in New England.
Josh Allen and Joe Burrow were in prove-it spots on Sunday, and both lit up the scoreboard — for their teams and fantasy managers.
From Shane Wright to Sebastian Cossa, here’s a look at what to expect from this year’s Team Canada.
First-and-goal on the 5, victory at hand. What could go wrong? If you're Jacksonville: everything.
If the NHL never expanded beyond the Original 6, which current players would still be in the league today?
The Blue Jays roster is in good shape, but there's still plenty of work to do after the lockout ends, whenever that is.
Older players usually shine at the World Juniors, but this trio of youngsters could change that pattern.
OBJ's generally not one to be upstaged.
Cole Beasley was outspoken about being unvaccinated over the summer.
Simone Biles was happy to see her boyfriend pick off a pass.
Connor Bedard and Luke Hughes headline an exciting group of burgeoning stars in the next World Juniors.
RED DEER, Alta. — Simon Edvinsson, Emil Andrae and Alexander Holtz each scored one and assisted another to lead Sweden past Russia 6-3 Sunday on the first day at the world junior hockey championship. Oskar Olausson, Theodor Niederbach and Daniel Ljungman also scored for Sweden (1-0). Helge Grans and William Eklund chipped in with two assists apiece. Jesper Wallstedt turned away 27 shots in the tournament-opening win in Red Deer, Alta. Matvei Michkov replied with two third-period goals for Russia
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns, Byron Pringle caught two of the TD passes, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-10 on Sunday to clinch their sixth consecutive AFC West title. The Chiefs (11-4) remained a game ahead of Tennessee for first place in the AFC with their eighth straight win. That would give them the conference's lone first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. Clyde Edwards-Helaire had a
SEATTLE (AP) — Jimmy Graham caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Nick Foles with 1:01 remaining, Damiere Byrd made an acrobatic reception for the 2-point conversion, and the Chicago Bears beat the Seattle Seahawks 25-24 on Sunday. Making his first start since last season, Foles led the Bears 80 yards in the closing minutes, capping the drive with his TD toss to Graham, who spent three seasons with the Seahawks. Graham posted up a pair of smaller defensive backs to make the catch in the corner of
Six teams have booked trips to the playoffs.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Upon further review, can the reversal of a touchdown have a review? That was the odd sequence in Philadelphia when Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith dragged in his feet on a catch to stay inbounds and score a touchdown against the New York Giants. Or did he? The call was ruled a touchdown but the scoring play was under review. The officials reviewed the play and announced that the call was overturned and was ruled incomplete. But then the officials announced that, well, the
The Chiefs are division champs again, but they want more.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Josh Jacobs rushed for 129 yards and the Las Vegas Raiders came from behind to defeat the Denver Broncos 17-13 on Sunday to stay relevant in the AFC playoff picture. With the win, the Raiders (8-7) severely damaged the postseason chances for AFC West rival Denver (7-8), which dropped its third game in the last four. Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr completed 20 of 25 passes for 201 yards with one touchdown and an interception. Carr completed at least one pass to all seven of his