WATCH: San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance employee saves endangered birds from Maui fires

The Canadian Press

FREDERICTON — An unusually high number of great white sharks found dead on Canadian beaches over the past year is a sign the population is growing, says a shark biologist. Four great white sharks were found washed up along beaches in Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick in the past 12 months, said John Chisholm from the New England Aquarium, in Boston, Mass. That number is higher than previous years, he said in an interview Thursday. "The other part of this is how many go unreport