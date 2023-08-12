WATCH: San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance employee saves endangered birds from Maui fires
A San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance employee in Maui saved the lives of rare birds when the recent wildfires threatened a conservation center.
The young “swamp donkey” was spotted with its mom, video shows.
“Was insane to see her so close,” one person said of the sighting. “We have been so lucky.”
FREDERICTON — An unusually high number of great white sharks found dead on Canadian beaches over the past year is a sign the population is growing, says a shark biologist. Four great white sharks were found washed up along beaches in Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick in the past 12 months, said John Chisholm from the New England Aquarium, in Boston, Mass. That number is higher than previous years, he said in an interview Thursday. "The other part of this is how many go unreport
The Atlanta zoo is mourning the loss of a Sumatran orangutan named Biji whose medical condition helped her species throughout the U.S.
The tiny enigmatic creatures were named for their smoothness, scientists said.
Satellite images and before-and-after pictures show extent of damage to town of Lahaina on Maui.
A formidable low-pressure system will traverse southern Ontario on Saturday, triggering severe storms that could begin to rotate
Alberta and Saskatchewan, two of Canada's largest oil-producing provinces, are slamming the federal government's proposed net-zero energy plan. Heather Yourex-West explains the backlash, and the hints the dispute could become a battle for jurisdiction.
Another bout of stormy weather will roll through Ontario on Thursday, potentially interrupting the weekend, as well.
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — A search of the wildfire devastation on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of obliterated neighborhoods and landmarks charred beyond recognition, as the death toll rose to at least 53 and survivors told harrowing tales of narrow escapes with only the clothes on their backs. A flyover of historic Lahaina showed entire neighborhoods that had been a vibrant vision of color and island life reduced to gray ash. Block after block was nothing but rubble
Follow live updates about wildfires that have devastated parts of Maui in Hawaii this week, destroying a historic town and forcing evacuations. The National Weather Service said Hurricane Dora, which passed south of the island chain, was partly to blame for strong winds that initially drove the flames, knocking out power and grounding firefighting helicopters. VAST MAJORITY OF STRUCTURES AFFECTED BY FIRE WERE RESIDENTIAL An updated damage assessment released overnight by Maui County put in stark
TORONTO — At 4:11 p.m. on Aug. 14, 2003, the system supervisor in the control room overseeing Ontario's electrical grid saw four alarms pop up on his computer screen. Then came 30,000 more. "It looks like we've had a disturbance," Todd Parcey recalls saying, in what proved to be a massive understatement. He didn't know at the time that problems in Ohio had caused 50 million people to lose power in the northeastern United States and Ontario. That included the entire province east of Wawa except f
After battering Japan, the storm made landfall on the Korean Peninsula on Thursday, causing power cuts and flight cancellations in South Korea, before weakening and sweeping into North Korea overnight. The North Korean capital Pyongyang was put on high alert for flood damage - after thousands of people were evacuated following heavy rains in the South.
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault unveiled the federal government's draft plan to make Canada's electricity grid net zero by 2035, but Alberta and Saskatchewan say it will make electricity more costly and less reliable.
A severe thunderstorm warning with the potential for small hail was issued for Toronto and the northern part of the GTA. Anthony Farnell has the details.
Oprah Winfrey, who lives part-time in Maui, arrived at a shelter there with pillows, shampoo and other supplies in tow for residents displaced by wildfires.
MONTREAL — Quebec's hydroelectric utility is studying whether to reopen the province's only nuclear power generating station as a response to a growing demand for clean energy. Hydro-Québec confirmed Thursday that it's looking into restarting the Gentilly-2 reactor in Bécancour, Que., on the south shore of the St. Lawrence River about halfway between Montreal and Quebec City. The plant opened in 1983 and closed in 2012. "Concerning Gentilly-2, an assessment of the plant's current condition is un
DUCHESNE, Utah (AP) — On plateaus overlooking the Uinta Basin's hills of sandstone and sagebrush, pumpjacks bob their heads as they lift viscous black and yellow oil from the earth that will eventually make everything from fuel to polyester fabric. To move fossil fuels from the Uinta Basin's massive reserve to refineries around the country, officials in Utah and oil and gas companies are chugging along with a plan to invest billions to build an 88-mile (142-kilometer) rail line through national
Heavy rain triggered flooding in parts of southern Ontario on Thursday, August 10, as severe weather moved through the Canadian province.Footage captured by local Dave Robertson shows flooding around Rideau Canal in downtown Ottawa on Thursday.By Thursday afternoon, the storm flooded roads, fields and the city’s transit road network, local media reported.A squall watch was issued for the region through Thursday evening, according to Environment Canada. Credit: Dave Robertson via Storyful
