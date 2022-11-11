Watch: Russian billboard is torn down near Kherson
STORY: Reuters was able to confirm the location of the video from the buildings which match file and satellite photography of the area. Reuters was not able to confirm the date the video was filmed.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an overnight address that Ukrainian forces had recaptured 41 settlements as they advanced through the south, indicating one of the swiftest and most dramatic shifts of control in almost nine months of war.