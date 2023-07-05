Watch These Puppies and Piglets Become Adorable BFFs at Alabama Farm

Adorable mini goldendoodle puppies played with some equally cute mini piglets during some bonding time at an Alabama farm recently.

Footage posted to TikTok by Grass Puppies farm in Chelsea shows the baby critters becoming fast friends as they play together.

Malachi Ray from Grass Puppies told Storyful that they raise a variety of animals, from “mini fluffy cows to chickens to mini pigs to puppies.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“Our puppies get exposure and playtime with a variety of our young farm animals to help create more well-rounded puppies,” Ray said, adding that when the pups go to their new homes, they are “less likely to bark or be afraid of new animals they encounter”.

“Our mini pigs are also completely happy cuddling with puppies or dogs in their new homes as well,” Ray said. “And yes pigs make excellent pets as well.” Credit: @grasspuppiesfarm via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]