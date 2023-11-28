WATCH: Near record cold Wednesday morning

AccuWeather

It may be time to throw another log on the fire or make sure the furnace is in good working order in much of the eastern third of the United States as air from northern Canada is on the move. The first major blast of cold air will continue to settle into the East into Wednesday and will not only be responsible for some of the lowest temperatures so far but also some of the first freezes of the season for areas that have been holding out, AccuWeather meteorologists say. While the air coming in wi