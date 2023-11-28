WATCH: Near record cold Wednesday morning
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has been forced back to base after the worst storm in 100 years hit southern Ukraine and occupied Crimea.
Low visibility brought on by heavy snow and strong winds is hurting Russia's defenses along the Dnipro River, the Institute for the Study of War said.
Evacuation zone ‘still dangerous’ as eruption could happen with only minutes’ notice, warns civil defence official
Heavy storms are unusual for Gujarat in winter, and the ferocious downpour caught many off guard.
Get your hot chocolate and churros ready. Here’s how cold it will get in Miami.
The first major lake-effect event of the season is forecast to dump heavy snow downwind of Lakes Erie and Ontario.
A storm walloped southern Ukraine on Monday inhibiting military operations on both sides and possibly worsening already-heightened dangers in the Black Sea.
Tornadoes were forecast for the Black Sea region on Tuesday, a day after a storm that left more than 2 million people without electricity in Crimea, Russia and Ukraine. A think tank said that the weather also impacted Russian military operations. The storm killed at least 14 people in Russia and Ukraine officials said as it toppled trees, tore down power lines and flooded coastal areas.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck near the eastern Caribbean island of Barbados on Tuesday. No immediate damage was reported. The quake occurred some 30 miles (50 kilometers) south-southwest of the capital of Bridgetown at a depth of 24 miles (39 kilometers), according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There was no risk of a tsunami, according to Barbados Meteorological Services.
The storm hit southern Russia and the Crimean peninsula, bringing violent gusts of wind and giant waves breaking over motorways.View on euronews
Forecasters say there could be snow in the south of the UK later this week as temperatures drop.
A storm has reportedly forced Russia to return all its ships and missile carriers to their bases due to an increased threat of drifting mines in the Black Sea. Tornadoes and winds approaching 70mph are now forecast for the region - a day after the storm knocked out power to two million people in Russia and Ukraine. At least 14 people were killed in the two countries, officials said, as trees came down and coastal areas were pounded by large waves.
At least five people were killed as a result of severe winter weather in Ukraine on Monday, November 27, local media reported, citing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.Most of the fatalities and casualties of the storm occurred in the southern Ukraine’s Odesa region, according to the report, which said the storm was moving northwards.Footage posted by police in the Chernihiv region in northern Ukraine shows officers and residents shoveling snow and digging vehicles out of snow-covered roads on Monday.Another severe storm was expected to hit southwestern Ukraine on Tuesday, bringing heavy snow and rain to all parts of the country, Ukrainian officials said. Credit: Chernihiv Police via Storyful
A Belize-flagged bulk carrier ran aground near the town of Anapa due to a storm in the Black Sea on Nov. 26, Russia’s Federal Agency for Sea and Inland Water Transport (Rosmorrechflot) has reported on Telegram.
It may be time to throw another log on the fire or make sure the furnace is in good working order in much of the eastern third of the United States as air from northern Canada is on the move. The first major blast of cold air will continue to settle into the East into Wednesday and will not only be responsible for some of the lowest temperatures so far but also some of the first freezes of the season for areas that have been holding out, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
A weekend storm that pounded the Black Sea region toppled trees, tore down power lines and flooded coastal areas of southern Russia and Ukraine, leaving more than a half-million people without power Monday, officials and media reports said. The Moscow region, meanwhile, was blanketed with snow that piled drifts up to 25 centimeters (almost 10 inches), three times heavier than normal, the Tass news agency said. The storms were part of a weather system that created blizzard-like conditions in Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria and Serbia on Sunday, dumping snow and causing power outages and fatal traffic accidents.
Around 500,000 people have been left without power after a storm took down power lines, ripped up trees and damaged buildings in Crimea. Russian state news agency Tass said the storm also hit southern Russia and sent waves flooding into the beach resort of Sochi. The government in Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, told people to stay at home on Monday.