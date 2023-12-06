WATCH: Mountain winter weather advisory, cold and windy
Winter weather advisory for the mountain counties of Grayson, Ashe, and Watauga for light accumulating snow. Wind and cold for all areas.
With Calgary set to see temperatures Tuesday that feel more like September than December, the city is playing along by opening two public golf courses for the day.The course at Maple Ridge in the southeast has 18 holes available for $25, and Shaganappi Point in the southwest is opening two nine-hole options for $15. Environment and Climate Change Canada says Calgary could see a high temperature of 16 C on Tuesday. Alysa Pederson, an Alberta-based warning preparedness meteorologist with the agenc
Kurt Mason was in a boat using sonar equipment to search Island Lake for a lost community member when a loud voice came blaring over his two-way radio."My radio was just going crazy … saying, 'Bring your equipment, bring your diving equipment right away — we want you here,'" he said.Officially, Mason is the education director for Garden Hill First Nation, in northeastern Manitoba. But much of his time is spent volunteering with the Island Lake search and recovery team, which includes the Oogooge
VANCOUVER — Residents in coastal and southern British Columbia are mopping up after an atmospheric river brought torrential rain and wind, while disrupting travel and utility services. The B.C. River Forecast Centre says Metro Vancouver, the south coast and Lower Fraser regions remain under a flood watch, meaning rivers and stream levels continue to rise as a wave of warmer air melts snow and increases the runoff. High streamflow advisories with river levels rising cover all of Vancouver Island,
The scorching weather predicted for the year 2100 could strike Europe up to 50 years earlier, researchers have warned.
SIDNEY, B.C. — A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was felt in parts of the British Columbia Interior Monday afternoon. Earthquakes Canada says it happened at 2:07 p.m. about seven kilometres northwest of Oliver, which is 390 kilometres east of Vancouver. The agency says the earthquake was "lightly felt" in Oliver, and the nearby communities of Okanagan Falls, Penticton and Kaleden. It says there are no reports of damage and none would be expected as a result of the small quake. British Columbia's earthq
Electric vehicles have 79% more problems than other vehicles, according to Consumer Reports’ latest annual auto reliability survey. But the problem isn’t really because they’re electric, said Jake Fisher, director of the group’s auto testing center.
OSHAWA, Ont. — Ontario's solicitor general says the province will investigate a kangaroo's escape from its handlers east of Toronto during a journey to Quebec. Michael Kerzner says it's very important to look into how the kangaroo, whose name is Nathan, got away on Thursday during a pit stop at the Oshawa Zoo and roamed in the wild for the next three days before being apprehended on Monday. Kerzner says it's good news that the animal has been found. Police have said a delivery driver transportin
The president of the COP28 climate summit claimed there is “no science” that says the phase out of fossil fuels is required to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels, in comments made in a recorded panel discussion last month.
VANCOUVER — Drenching rain, heavy snow, strong winds and high tides converged on coastal and southern British Columbia Monday. The province's River Forecast Centre issued flood watches for rivers and streams in Metro Vancouver, the south coast and the Lower Fraser regions, while Vancouver Island and the Nicola and Similkameen regions are under high streamflow advisories. Environment Canada said Monday a "potent and impactful" atmospheric river was set to make landfall on southwestern B.C., with
It's rare for Edmonton to have seen minimal snowfall and daytime highs above 0 C in early December. And businesses that rely on cold, snowy weather say the unusual weather pattern has hurt their bottom line. At the Edmonton Ski Club, the unseasonably warm weather has made it challenging for the club to fully open to the public. The club is reliant on artificially made snow with snow guns to operate. In previous years, the club's four snow guns coupled with below-freezing temperatures were suffic
Alabama is one of only four US states that does not regulate against keeping exotic animals as pets
Major snowstorms hit eastern Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia, leaving tens of thousands of people without power. Montreal saw 31 centimetres of snow — a record for Dec. 4.
A female tourist from Boston was killed Monday by a shark while paddleboarding in the Bahamas, police told reporters. “So the sharks get acclimated, and the animals are a little bit less cautious than they otherwise might be,” he said.
The zigzagging lines showed the mother must have “crawled erratically” before nesting, North Carolina wildlife officials said.
Many schools in Nova Scotia were closed Monday, thanks to a winter storm that brought the first significant snowfall of the season to the province.The closures affected schools in the Annapolis Valley, in the Truro area, along the South Shore and in parts of Cape Breton, as well as in the Digby and the Halifax areas. Many French public schools were closed as well.Most universities and Nova Scotia Community College campuses were shut down for the day.CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said some inlan
Several Met Office weather warnings are in place for parts of the UK.
A kangaroo that escaped from its handler during a pit stop at an Ontario zoo was captured early Monday after multiple days on the loose.
As Alberta grapples with low rivers, dry fields and minimal snowpack, the provincial government is asking for help with its drought modelling for next year. Concerns about water levels are being echoed by watershed groups in the province, as a sustained period of drier-than-average conditions have taken a toll on reserves. The Alberta government recently issued a request for proposals to help conduct modelling throughout the winter, and to work with municipalities, farmers, water users and other
P.E.I. farmers had a tough go with the weather this season, with too much rainfall followed by a shortage of trucks, slowing some of the fall harvest. The general manager of the P.E.I. Grain Elevators Corporation described the season as "variable". "Weather-wise, hot, cold, wet. Quality of grains were all over the place," Neil Campbell said."Low bushel weights, really good bushel weights, some toxins, some high toxins. We've had just a variability of everything coming at us this year."Campbell s
With a massive storm looming on the horizon this weekend across the central and eastern United States, AccuWeather meteorologists are becoming increasingly confident that dangerous thunderstorms will threaten millions of residents along its path. Between Thursday and Friday, persistent winds flowing out of the Gulf of Mexico will boost temperatures and humidity levels across the central and eastern United States, providing some of the ingredients necessary for rain and thunderstorms. As cold air