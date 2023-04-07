WATCH: Morning team says goodbye to meteorologist Kevin Jeanes for his last day
We'll miss you, Kevin!
We'll miss you, Kevin!
The Radford Reborn star has been in a relationship with Renée Zellweger since 2021
Controversial channel 4 show aims to encourage body positivity from a young age
Florida and Ottawa combined for the most penalty minutes in an NHL game since 2016, and the Tkachuk brothers were, of course, right in the thick of it.
"[Iowa] can have that spotlight. We'll go to the Obamas," Reese said during an appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast
Harold Varner III has unleashed a remarkable attack against his fellow LIV players, saying “they’re full of s---; they’re growing their pockets, not growing the game”.
Phil Mickelson used to draw huge, enthusiastic galleries. Playing at Augusta as a LIV golfer, much of that love and admiration appears to be gone.
OTTAWA — Thinking it may have been a circus throw for show, some laughs were heard at TD Place when Niklas Edin tried a spin shot in the 10th end of Sweden's game against Norway on Wednesday. Gasps mixed with shrieks of incredulity rang out when he actually made it. Edin, the defending champion at the world men's curling playdowns, tied the game with an otherworldly shot that left the sport's most seasoned rock-throwers at a loss for words. "There's these moments in sports where sometimes the mo
Toronto Blue Jays fans can expect new ways to experience a baseball game live this season. The Blue Jays unveiled the completed first phase of renovations at Rogers Centre today ahead of the team's home opener next week. All 500-level seats have been replaced largely to make room for open social spaces, including a park-like area for families and a rooftop patio to take in views of Toronto's skyline. The outfield walls and bullpens have been raised, meaning relief pitchers will be warming up wit
Sergio Garcia is tired of talking about the LIV-PGA Tour feud. After opening the Masters with a 2-over 74, Garcia shot back at reporters who asked Thursday if this felt like a normal event with all that's going on away from the course. “Totally normal,” Garcia said.
Dana White didn't let things escalate between Jorge Masvidal and Kevin Holland.
After almost 40 years as a fixture on the nightly news, Colleen Jones vividly remembers her first day in the CBC Nova Scotia newsroom. She started as a sportscaster at CBC shortly after Labour Day 1986, just 12 days after delivering her son, Zach. CBC was seen as a "pinnacle" of broadcasting, Jones says. "I just remember going into that morning meeting and looking at the people that I had been inspired by," she said. "It was a big-time newsroom with big future stars and I knew It." Those future
An image of Auschwitz concentration camp appeared as part of a video promotion during WWE's WrestleMania on Saturday.
TORONTO — Outfielder Jordan Luplow was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays from the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday and then optioned to Toronto's triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y. Left-handed pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu was transferred to the 60-day injured list from the 15-day IL as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery. Luplow, 29, played in 83 games for the Arizona Diamondbacks last season, batting .176 while connecting for 11 home runs. The five-foot-11, 195-pound outfielder signed with A
Nurse speculated about his future with the Raptors organization in a seemingly random, unprompted rant with his team in the thick of the playoff hunt.
Flyers assistant coach Rocky Thompson did not mince his words when describing his team's lackadaisical effort in Tuesday's loss to the St. Louis Blues.
Here's how many players make the Masters 2023 cut at Augusta National and details on how the rules work for Friday's second round.
Kade McClure wasn't happy after Tatis went yard.
It was a case of blink and you miss it as Jessica Pegula made light work of world number 63 Anna Blinkova, winning in 65 minutes.
Cardinals OF Tyler O'Neill was not in the lineup Wednesday after manager Oliver Marmol called out his baserunning effort Tuesday against the Braves.
Jesperi Kotkaniemi is embracing life in Raleigh with the Hurricanes after a rough start to his NHL career with the Canadiens.