WATCH: Mixed skies, warming trend

Jalen Smereck, the target of a racist taunt during a Ukrainian Hockey League game, has come to a "mutual agreement" with HC Donbass, to terminate his contract, according to a statement released by the team on Sunday.
Auston Matthews and Ilya Mikheyev will be missing to start the year, while Adam Brooks was claimed off waivers.
Vancouver Canucks general manager Jim Benning says forward Brandon Sutter is still experiencing COVID-19 symptoms seven months after the virus swept through the team.
Joc Pederson kept enhancing his “Joctober” nickname with a three-run, pinch-hit homer and the Atlanta Braves shut down Milwaukee once again.
Before new storylines emerge, let's tackle the talking points hovering over the start of the NHL season.
After a battle with COVID-19, Raptors forward Khem Birch is thankful he and his wife are fully vaccinated.
Simmons may return to the Sixers "in the near future."
There's no evidence the 2021 Astros are doing anything untoward. But fairly or not, the team's sign-stealing reputation precedes them.
With the first of the byes here and injuries piling up, every fantasy roster could use some help. Andy Behrens is here with his priority pickups for the week.
Cooper has been behind the bench with the Lightning since March 2013, and the team has played in the Stanley Cup Final three times over the past seven seasons.
The 2021-22 NBA season is almost upon us and Hot Take SZN is here.
Chuck Liddell was arrested early Monday.
Hunter Renfroe didn't intentionally hip check the fateful ball over the fence, and by the current rulebook, that means the Red Sox caught a memorable break.
From single-game contests to the Yahoo Cup, here's what you need to know about NHL DFS for the 2021-22 season.
Leading with the back-and-forth affair between the Chargers and Browns, Dalton Del Don recaps Week 5's Sunday fantasy action.
The Jacksonville Jaguars are now within sight of the record for most consecutive losses in NFL history.
Using advanced analytics like fun rating and entertainment factor, here's a comprehensive ranking of the most must-see teams.
When a call didn't go his way, Nick Nurse reacted with a very familiar, widely adored facial expression.
Connor McDavid to hit 150 points? Washington and Pittsburgh to each miss the playoffs? It could happen.
MONTREAL — With the game on the line on the final drive, Montreal Alouettes coach Khari Jones had to call upon backup quarterback Matt Shiltz to win their first home game of the season. Shiltz delivered. Stepping in for injured Vernon Adams Jr., who left Percival Molson Stadium on a stretcher on Monday, Shiltz led the game-winning drive with 42 seconds left to play. Running back Cameron Artis-Payne ran in the late touchdown that lifted the Alouettes to a 17-13 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks,