WATCH: Milder days give way to late week rain
Temps are on the rise this week ahead of Friday rain. Breezy and cooler weather returns this weekend for many, many homecoming festivities
The remnants of Typhoon Bolaven continues to track across the Pacific Ocean and has helped set up the pattern for a strong atmospheric river through Wednesday
A new storm arriving in Atlantic Canada on Monday will be even stronger than the nuisance system that plagued the region over the weekend
The remnants of Typhoon Bolaven have tracked across the Pacific Ocean and they're not stopping there. Canada will see numerous impacts from the former typhoon this week, with the first stop in B.C. Details with The Weather Network meteorologist Kevin MacKay.
Back-to-back clipper systems will bring a rainy end to the week across southern Ontario, starting Thursday and lasting through Sunday
Wind and rainfall warnings cover much of the British Columbia coast on Tuesday as a wave of stormy weather washes over western parts of the province this week.Environment Canada says winds gusting up to 110 km/h are expected over Haida Gwaii, the Central Coast and northern Vancouver Island.Heavy rain is also forecast for Kitimat on the North Coast, as well as most of Vancouver Island and the Howe Sound region north of Vancouver.Rainfall accumulations of 70 millimetres in Kitimat and more than 20
AccuWeather hurricane experts continue to monitor a cluster of showers and thunderstorms in the central Atlantic, which could soon become the next named tropical system in the Atlantic basin. The tropical wave, designated as Invest 94L by the National Hurricane Center (NHC), will continue to shift westward across the central Atlantic and is expected to become more organized throughout the week. AccuWeather experts are giving this wave a high chance of developing into a tropical system between Oc
Remnant tropical moisture is streaming towards the coast of B.C. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
We’ve seen early snow in the North Carolina mountains already this month. That has made Triangle winter lovers envious.
A strong low-pressure system east of Atlantic Canada is ushering in wind gusts of up to 100 km/h and rainfall potentially reaching 50mm in select regions. For a comprehensive outlook on this weather event, don't miss meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network as she provides all the vital details.
A train company is cancelling all trains on part of a key Devon coastal line in anticipation of Storm Babet hitting the UK.
This could describe any number of recent events, in places as disparate as Colorado, California, Canada and Hawaii. The “Big Burn” of 1910 still holds the record for the largest fire season in the Northern Rockies. Today, as the climate warms, fire seasons like in 1910 are becoming more likely.
Typhoon remnants rippling the jet stream will have an effect on Canada's weather in the coming days.
MANAUS, Brazil (Reuters) -The Amazon River fell to its lowest level in over a century on Monday at the heart of the Brazilian rainforest as a record drought upends the lives of hundreds of thousands of people and damages the jungle ecosystem. Rapidly drying tributaries to the mighty Amazon have left boats stranded, cutting off food and water supplies to remote villages, while high water temperatures are suspected of killing more than 100 endangered river dolphins. The port of Manaus, the region's most populous city, at the meeting of the Rio Negro and the Amazon River, recorded 13.59 meters (44.6 ft) of water on Monday compared to 17.60 a year ago, according to its website.
A wide array of rainfall totals are likely across B.C. over the coming hours. Details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
We've messed with this planet's climate so much that cleaner air is now a threat.
The tropical disturbance we have been following – officially tagged Invest 94L – is a large area of cloudiness and poorly organized thunderstorms.
It has been one rainy weekend after another in the Northeast recently, and there's a strong signal that a significant storm will develop along the East Coast this weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists say. It has the potential to become a full-fledged nor'easter, which will bring soaking rain and strong winds. The stormy pattern will evolve from former Super Typhoon Bolaven, a violent typhoon that took a path curving east of Japan across the northern Pacific. The storm became intermingled with non
Tropical Storm Norma formed off Mexico’s western Pacific coast Tuesday and the U.S. National Hurricane Center said it is likely to become a hurricane, threatening the resort of Los Cabos, on the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula. The center of the storm was located about 690 miles (1,110 kilometers) south-southeast of Cabo San Lucas, and was moving west-northwest at 10 mph (17 kph).
TORONTO — KPMG in Canada says almost 60 per cent of small- and medium-sized businesses across the country have been affected by extreme weather events this year. The firm's survey shows more than half of respondents saw their costs rise significantly as a result, while 44 per cent saw a direct hit to their revenue. KPMG says businesses in regions that experienced a high level of extreme weather were hit harder. For example, in Ontario outside of the Greater Toronto Area, almost 80 per cent of re