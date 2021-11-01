WATCH: Mid Monday, colder late week

The Canadian Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers appeared to have all of the advantages when Saints quarterback Jameis Winston left with a knee injury in the second quarter. Instead, they beat themselves — done in by a trio of Brady turnovers and a slew of defensive penalties that aided New Orleans backup Trevor Siemian. With a chance to take command of the NFC South, the Bucs watched their lead over the Saints dwindle to a half-game with a 36-27 loss Sunday entering their bye week. “Ev