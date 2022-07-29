Watch: Las Vegas Streets, Casinos Hit by Flash Flooding
Heavy rains and strong winds lashed Las Vegas on Thursday, leading to flash flooding in areas including casinos along the Strip. Photo: KTNV
The monsoon is bringing a week of storms and flooding to Arizona.
Rainwater poured through the ceiling of a casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Thursday, July 28, as flash flooding the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the city.This footage posted to Twitter by user Sean Sable shows a steady stream of rain leaking through ceiling light fixtures in a casino. “Not sure if it’s raining more inside or outside” read a caption accompanying the video.Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said crews responded to a “variety of calls” on Thursday night and asked the public to avoid flooded areas.The NWS said scattered storms are expected in the area today and warned people to “stay alert to changing weather conditions.” Credit: Sean Sable via Storyful
Intense summer thunderstorms that drenched parts of Las Vegas — causing water to cascade from casino ceilings and pool on the carpet of a stadium-sized sports betting area — were part of a broad regional monsoon pattern that may repeat through the weekend, a National Weather Service official said Friday. “We’re getting right into the heart of the most active part,” said John Adair, a veteran meteorologist at the weather service office near Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. The annual weather pattern has brought a parade of storms across the U.S. Southwest in recent weeks that lead to flooding in normally dry washes, rain measured in inches and rescue operations.
Floodwaters filled the streets of Las Vegas, Nevada, on the night of Thursday, July 28, after the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flash flood warning for the city.This footage was recorded by Twitter user @chimchimchurroof, who said it was captured near Las Vegas Boulevard on Thursday night.Other social media posts showed heavy rain falling on Vegas’ famous strip.Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said crews responded to a “variety of calls” on Thursday night, and asked the public to avoid flooded areas. Credit: @chimchimchurro via Storyful
