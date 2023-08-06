WATCH: Isolated severe storm risk Sunday
Many folks across Canada looking for a midsummer getaway may run into stormy skies this long holiday weekend
Video of the rescue shows the waterlogged bird of prey bobbing up and down before being fished out with a net.
VANCOUVER — It was a scene of confusion, sadness and fear in what is usually an idyllic lakeside community as a "drastic wind shift" caught fire forecasters off guard in British Columbia's Shuswap region on Wednesday. The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire has been burning since mid-July, but the terrain was too rough for groundcrews, and the fire was being held with air support until things changed dramatically. It's the latest wildfire to threaten properties in several parts of southern B.C., wher
Climate change effects usually become clear over decades and centuries, but some alarming changes are looming, scientists fear.
Scientists followed the animal’s “loud, harsh” call and found it living over 30 feet up in the trees, a study said.
Anyone heading out on the water this long weekend is being urged to leave their floaties on the shore. The Ontario chapter of the Lifesaving Society says floaties or inflatables that come in a wide range of shapes and sizes pose a risk when taken out by swimmers in waterways. Stephanie Bakalar, corporate communications manager for the organization that works to prevent drowning, says inflatables may be popular but are meant for pools or to be secured firmly to a dock. She says the majority of dr
Over the past decade, thousands have competed to kill some of the planet's biggest serpents in Florida.
The bear approached the vehicle and reached into the window, scratching a man’s arm.
Severe storms will be possible in parts of Manitoba and northwestern Ontario Saturday, so make sure you stay alert and have a safety plan in place if you are spending time outdoors
STORY: For years, Beijing resident Gao enjoyed a big apartment in the city's scenic west and a Class-E Mercedes Benz. But he lost it all this week.The result of the most extreme rainfall to hit the Chinese capital in 140 years."After everything, when we woke up in the morning, we could see that the waters were still flowing normally. Then all of a sudden, the water went over the bridge, and then suddenly there was a mudslide that blocked the bridge, and then the water slowly seeped over. There used to be a hill here, and a wall. And then the water went over the walls and came in."Raging water, caused by storms that followed Typhoon Doksuri, destroyed his ground-floor apartment and washed away his car. His front window is now blockaded by tree trunks. Water came up to 12 inches shy of the ceiling.And his living room is filled with debris, forcing him and his wife into temporary housing.“The two of us, my wife and I, we ran for our lives. The tables and chairs were all floating around, it was a squeeze. And the water started to charge. Afterwards, we ran to the second floor and saw the water rushing from the back to the front. All these trees and branches flooded into the living room and blocked the house. There might even be a car in here."Gao's apartment is in the Mentougou district, about 40 km from the heart of Beijing.That's where the first two flood-related casualties were recorded in the city. The area has been the worst hit by flooding.The storm has killed at least 20 people in Beijing and surrounding Hebei province, causing the worst flooding in this area in decades. The rains have since moved on to northeast China.Thousands have been displaced and had their homes ruined. But, despite all this, Gao remains optimistic - simply thankful to be alive.
Sun bears recently sparked internet interest when the Hangzhou Zoo had to shut down speculation that a bear was a human dressed in a costume
A Montana couple got a late-night wakeup call from a barking dog alerting them that a black bear had broken into their living room before the man shot and killed the animal with a handgun. Bolkcom, 27, a commercial painter and elk hunter, went to investigate and tried to coax the lab-pit bull mix downstairs when he turned around “and there’s this black bear standing in the living room five feet away," Oblander said. Wearing only a t-shirt and underwear, Bolkcom ran back downstairs, got a handgun and returned to the living room where he shot the bear.
In Canada, a herd of goats has come back year over year since 2018 to help clear land for firefighters in Lethbridge, Alta. But experts warn that using modern day mammals as mowers may only help in specific situations. Jamie Mauracher explains.
An evacuation order has been issued for people with homes or cabins along a section of Highway 3 in the N.W.T., as the Behchokǫ̀ wildfire has been pushed a little closer to Yellowknife on Friday.As of Friday afternoon, the 114,000-hectare fire was burning out of control about 40 kilometres northwest of Yellowknife. Officials emphasized that the city is not currently at risk.The evacuation order, upgraded from an alert issued earlier on Friday, applies to the section between kilometres 284 and 30
Rain continued to pelt northeastern China in the wake of Typhoon Doksuri Saturday, as authorities reported more fatalities and missing people while evacuating thousands more. One person died and five went missing in the city of Shulan in Jilin province, which has seen five straight days of rainfall, according to state media. State news agency China News Service showed images of waterlogged streets around homes and factories.
A German city had to deploy its fleet of snowploughs on Saturday after a freak storm blanketed the streets with up to a foot of hail.
The leaders of Italy, Greece, Croatia, Slovenia, Malta and Portugal, have urged countries to take immediate action.
SPATA, Greece (AP) — At first sight, Tiembe studies his frozen breakfast with hesitation: Chunks of red meat and bone packed in a foot-long block of ice. The 15-year-old Angolan lion eventually licks the ice before gnawing free pieces of meat. Animals at the Attica Zoological Park outside the Greek capital were being fed frozen meals Friday as temperatures around the country reached 40 C (107.5 F) and were set to rise further, in the fourth heat wave in less than a month. The extreme temperature
The Eagle Bluff wildfire burning on the US-Canada border remained “out of control” on Friday, August 4, according to the British Columbia Wildfire Service.The fire crossed from Washington into British Columbia on July 29, and by Friday had burned over 7,500 acres on Canadian territory and over 16,400 acres on the US side, according to official information.The wildfire smoke was expected to impact air quality in the region for the next 48 hours, the British Columbia government said.This footage by local business Humdinger Designs shows large plumes of smoke coming from the fire’s western flank near Kilpoola Lake.The wildfire on the US side was 45 percent contained, officials said. Credit: Humdinger Designs via Storyful
An adult black bear made quite a splash as he plunged into a big bubble bath at Zoo Knoxville in Tennessee, as shown in video released by the zoo on August 3.“Remember being a kid and getting to play in the bubble bath? Well it’s just as fun for Finn, our 10-year-old black bear! It’s hard to tell that he’s around 450 pounds as he splashes around,” the zoo said.This footage shows Finn delighting visitors as he dives into the bubbles. Credit: Zoo Knoxville via Storyful