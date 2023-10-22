Watch: Hurricane Norma makes landfall in Mexico as Category 1 storm

Sky News

Storm Babet is continuing to batter the UK - with another red "danger to life" warning in place for parts of eastern Scotland and four severe flood warnings across England and Wales. England, Wales and Northern Ireland have had warnings in place since Babet first hit on Wednesday, but eastern Scotland has suffered the worst of the storm which has left three people dead. Train operators around the UK have advised customers not to travel due to widespread disruption from the storm and London's King Cross station had to close due to overcrowding as passengers face delays and cancellations.