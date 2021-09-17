WATCH: Humid with spotty showers
Russell Wilson first met Trevor Moawad at IMG Academy, and he credits him for helping him get past the brutal loss in Super Bowl XLIX.
FBI director Christopher Wray's apology for the handling of the Larry Nassar investigation doesn't go far enough.
Some goals go in on purpose, while others make for hilariously embarrassing bloopers.
Somehow, the 46-99 Orioles saw the biggest increase in average cost per game in 2021.
Breaking down the Blue Jays' current heater and how it compares to the best late-season stretch the memorable 2015 season had to offer.
Roberto Clemente is remembered not only for his excellence on the field, but for his kind, selfless and tireless approach to helping others.
After a season of illness, injury and conflict, Siakam is ready to become the leader and go-to guy on a young but exciting Raptors roster.
Smith is essentially live-tweeting his college experience at the largest HBCU in the nation.
“We always felt Greek, but now we have an official stamp and we are happy."
Tom Brady is feeling a lot more confident about playing until he's 50 years old.
The NHL is back to its regularly scheduled outdoor slate this season, with a Leafs-Sabres Heritage Classic in Hamilton added to the mix.
The NHL will be operating as (close to) safe as possible when the 2021-22 season kicks off in a few weeks.
Russell Westbrook's cumbersome contract has been traded three times in three years, but John Wall is pushing the limits of tradability in the NBA.
It isn't the Toronto Blue Jays' offence that's making them look like a legitimate playoff team right now.
Biles became emotional when she spoke about her reasons for testifying in front of congress.
NFL bettors are already beginning to take a position on some of this weekends' games.
With the first week of the NFL season in the books, football fans turn their attention to Week 2 where there's a number of intriguing matchups to feast on.
The Champions League returns with multiple teams on what could be termed a must-win trajectory, including a Lionel Messi led Paris Saint-Germain.
The UEFA Champions League finally kicks off this week and Matchday 1 is loaded with storylines, including a Messi-less Barcelona looking to usher in a new generation of European League glory without the Argentinian superstar.
The Giants will have to wonder how they lost a thrilling game at Washington.