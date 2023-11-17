WATCH: Hour-long rash of car break-ins in Delhi Township caught on camera
Delhi Township Police said multiple items including a gun were stolen during the burglary spree that ended when police found the suspect's car and arrested the passenger.
Authorities on both sides of the border say a Toronto couple is facing charges after allegedly trying to smuggle 300 kilograms of methamphetamines into Windsor.The investigation began on March 4, they said, when a semi-truck was crossing into Canada at the Ambassador Bridge. It was believed to be carrying a legitimate shipment of goods.In a statement, authorities said the drugs were found during a secondary inspection.The driver was arrested at the scene and eventually released."CBSA border serv
Police decided to enter the home because the situation seemed “dangerous,” outlets reported.
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer was captured on video kicking a suspect twice during an arrest in Burnaby, British Columbia, on Monday, November 13, as a group of officers worked to restrain the man.The suspect allegedly assaulted a police officer after multiple members of the public reported he was attacking people, walking into traffic, attempting to open vehicle doors, and swinging a hammer, a police statement said.RCMP Corporal Mike Kalanj told CTV News Vancouver: “We generally try to de-escalate situations. In this situation there wasn’t much time to do that, so our officers used the necessary force to get this individual into custody safely.”Both the 46-year-old suspect and a police officer were taken to the hospital to be assessed for injuries, local media said. Credit: @josh.dono via Storyful
Emotions erupted in a Calgary courtroom Wednesday after a lawyer and his client did not get the ruling they wanted from a judge. Talal Fouani was in court Wednesday as his lawyer, Yoav Niv, attempted to have the judge recuse himself and thwart a hearing set for monday. When Justice Greg Stirling declined to recuse himself and ordered the matter continue as planned Monday, Fouani then stood up and said "I'm done.""You're honour, I'm going to have to fire my lawyer. Right now."He then stormed out
Law&Crime Trials/YouTubeA Wisconsin woman wept in court Tuesday as she was convicted of fatally poisoning her friend with eye drops. Jessy Kurczewski, 39, was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide as well as theft in relation to the 2018 death of beautician Lynn Hernan, 62. Prosecutors alleged that Kurczewski took almost $300,000 from Hernan in the two years before her death. Hernan was found unconscious in her home surrounded by pill bottles, and her death was initially ruled to be
Ron Evans, who has served more than half a century in jail for murder, rapes and sexual offences, has been jailed for another four years.
Warning: This story contains distressing details.The man accused of deliberately running over a Muslim family in London two years ago was trying to send a loud, "brutal message" when he drove his pickup truck into the Afzaals, a Crown prosecutor told jurors during closing arguments Wednesday in Ontario Superior Court in Windsor."That brutal message was meant for the whole world, but there were two particular audiences he was targeting — Muslims and white nationalists," Fraser Ball said before th
A 6-year-old boy who was allegedly beaten with a baseball bat in his home by a neighbor has died after two months in a hospital, according to a GoFundMe post from the child’s father.
CNN’s Jake Tapper reports on allegations of sexual assault and rape of Israeli women by Hamas militants on Oct. 7.
When a gunfight broke out between Houston police and a carjacking suspect, John Lally jumped into action. Lally, a former convicted criminal, helped by dragging 29-year-old police officer Jonathan Gibson to safety.
TORONTO — Police north of Toronto say they have solved the murder of a 16-year-old girl that took place more than 50 years ago. York Regional Police say Yvonne Leroux was last seen walking in a Toronto neighbourhood one night in November 1972 and a passerby discovered her body in the Township of King, about 24 kilometres north of the city, the next morning. Police say the teen was found with a head injury and her death was deemed a homicide. Fifty-one years later, police say advanced forensic te
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Thursday convicted a woman of murder in the May 2022 shooting death of rising professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in a case that led investigators on a 43-day international search for the killer. Kaitlin Armstrong, 35, faces up to life in prison when she is sentenced later Thursday. Prosecutors said Armstrong gunned down the 25-year-old Wilson in a jealous rage. Wilson, who was also known as “Mo,” had briefly dated Armstrong’s boyfriend several months ear
Prosecutors claim that Kaitlin Armstrong used a fitness app to track Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson's location before murdering her
Muriel McKay was kidnapped and held ransom for £1 million by a pair who had mistaken her for Anna Murdoch, then-wife of media mogul Rupert Murdoch.
Hunter Biden asked a federal judge to subpoena to Donald Trump and Bill Barr to ask about possible political pressure in his federal gun case.
Jeremy Goodale, one of two Iowa teenagers who pleaded guilty to the 2021 murder of their Spanish teacher, was sentenced to life in prison. He will be eligible for parole in 25 years.
A 14-year-old boy accused of shooting a man in a strip mall parking lot made a brief court appearance on a charge of first-degree murder as police identified the victim of Monday's homicide.The boy's 18-year-old brother is also charged in connection with the killing. He faces a charge of accessory after the fact to murder and also appeared in court Thursday afternoon.Following an autopsy, police identified the victim of the fatal shooting as Rami Hajj Ali, 23.Neither of the accused are being nam
LONDON (AP) — A man who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game, was released on bail Wednesday. Johnson, 29, was playing for the Nottingham Panthers against the Sheffield Steelers on Oct. 28 when he was struck by an opponent's skate blade in the Elite Ice Hockey League game at Sheffield’s home arena in central England. A post-mortem examination confirmed he died as a result of a fatal neck inj
The husband shot his pregnant wife as he was driving, police said.
A major with the Royal Canadian Air Force faces a long list of charges after border officers seized more than a dozen prohibited firearms and allegedly found undeclared guns "hidden" among his belongings when they were shipped back to Canada.Maj. Kendrick Barling returned to the country in August after being posted in the U.S. for five years, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) wrote in a news release.His household goods were shipped through Canadian Forces Base Trenton where "numerous unde