Watch the highlights from a stormy second GOP debate
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared an update on behalf of The Archewell Foundation, and detailed their latest philanthropic activation in Nigeria
"Breaking: Donald," the former president's niece wrote on social media.
The conservative attorney said the Trump family company could be "out of business."
The Democratic lawmaker also taunted the House speaker with a meme of the moment.
Rep. Jason Smith couldn't explain why a message dating to a time when Biden was not in office or a candidate would be proof of political corruption.
The latest polls in Canada have the country’s Conservative Party in a very comfortable position. If an election were held now, it’s predicted that the Tories would take 179 seats, against the governing Liberals with 103, and the socialist New Democratic Party 21. The Greens and Quebec separatists would split the rest. There are 338 MP in Ottawa’s House of Commons, so even with the country being as regional as it is, that Conservative victory would be sufficient for a working government.
OTTAWA — The first mandate letters Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave his cabinet ministers in 2015 said no relationship was more important to him, and to the country, than the one with Indigenous Peoples. He called for a new nation-to-nation relationship — one based on the recognition of rights, respect, co-operation and partnership. He promised to end boil-water advisories in First Nations communities within five years. He said constitutionally guaranteed rights of First Nations are a sacred o
OTTAWA — Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Tuesday he received an intelligence briefing about allegations that the Indian government could be behind the killing of a Sikh gurdwara leader in British Columbia. "I can confirm what the prime minister has shared publicly: that there is clear intelligence that Canada has that lays out the following case that a Canadian citizen was killed on Canadian soil and a foreign government was involved," Singh told reporters in Ottawa on Tuesday. "That intel
Ukraine's attacks against Russia's Black Sea Fleet have been causing more damage than ever, UK intelligence says.
‘It’s like, come on, give us a break from all of that,’ Osbourne says
RIAThe commander of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet reported to have been killed in the destruction of its HQ in occupied Sevastopol last week appears to have survived, if a video released by the Russian defense ministry can be taken at face value.Ukrainian officials publicly “confirmed” Monday that Admiral Viktor Sokolov was among 34 senior officers killed in a missile attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters last Friday that came as a hugely damaging blow to the Russian war effort.Russia made no pu
Elizabeth Hurley frequently floors fans with her incredible swimwear looks, but on Monday, the star seriously turned up the heat as she shared a video of herself riding a bike in a sunshine yellow string bikini...
The 'FUBAR' star talks to PEOPLE about his life lessons ahead of the release of his motivational book, 'Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life'
The MSNBC host busted one of the former president's biggest myths about himself.
Will he "be allowed to line people up against a wall and shoot them? No, he'd like to," Scarborough says The post ‘Morning Joe’ Says It’s ‘Not a Reach’ to Compare Trump to Hitler: If You Don’t See It, ‘You’re Just Stupid’ or ‘You’re One of Them’ (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
The former Trump White House press secretary-turned-Arkansas governor tried every trick in the book to wiggle out of backing the former president in 2024.
Vitaly Brizhaty made a dramatic escape from his job protecting Putin's palace in Crimea, and now says he's being pursued by Kremlin agents.
Travis Kelce's brother Jason says they've "gotta talk about" his love life on the latest episode of their podcast "New Heights"
Nothing is cozier than bottomless PJs.
PEOPLE caught up with the superstar singer and fashion mogul to talk all about her new fall clothing campaign and collection — and true to form, her candor did not disappoint!