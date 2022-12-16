WATCH: Foggy Friday Morning, Dry Through Weekend
MONCTON, N.B. — Adam Fantilli was trying to get the game up and running on his laptop. The freshman forward's Michigan Wolverines were set to play the Michigan State Spartans in a clash of NCAA rivals. Fantilli's only problem? The matchup wasn't available to stream online. Undeterred and still keen to watch some hockey following a long practice session at Canada's world junior selection camp, Connor Bedard offered a solution – the phenom's Regina Pats were playing the Prince Albert Raiders in We
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score on consecutive possessions and the Buffalo Bills persevered through wet, chilly and windy conditions to beat a banged-up Mike White and the AFC East-rival New York Jets 20-12 on Sunday. Allen’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Knox in the closing minute of the second quarter led to Buffalo scoring on four consecutive drives, capped by a pair of field goals by Tyler Bass, including a 49-yarder. The AFC-leading Bills (10-3) w
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds
Michael Jordan was moments away from hoisting his third of what would become five NBA Most Valuable Player awards, and then-Commissioner David Stern greeted him at the midcourt ceremony with words that were both simple and profound. “You are simply the standard,” Stern said that night in 1992, “by which basketball excellence is measured.” That’s never been more true. The NBA MVP award has been renamed The Michael Jordan Trophy, the league announced Tuesday. Jordan is a five-time MVP so he has fi
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Malik Beasley made five 3-pointers and scored 21 points, and the Utah Jazz cooled off Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans with a 121-100 victory on Tuesday night. Williamson scored 26 points in 26 minutes and Jonas Valanciunas scored 15, but the Pelicans' seven-game winning streak was snapped. Only one of those wins came on the road, where New Orleans is 6-6. After missing three games with an illness, Utah's Lauri Markkanen showed little rust in scoring 19 points,
Canada's sports minister has committed $2.4 million in crisis funding for athletes' mental health. Pascale St-Onge announced Monday in Montreal the money will support crisis care, education and training for Olympic and Paralympic athletes and coaches. A wave of active and retired athletes have pointed to abusive and toxic environments in Canadian high-performance sport. They've demanded culture change from the system and their federations, and there have also been calls for a national inquiry in
Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section
The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — For most of the season, there has been talk about the New York Giants getting back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The postseason picture was bright when the franchise got off to a 6-1 start under rookie coach Brian Daboll. It's a lot dimmer now with the Giants going 1-4-1 in their last six games. With four games left in the regular season, it's uncertain whether New York (7-5-1) will make the postseason. One thing is certain: The Giants will participa
NEW YORK — Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren, Buffalo Sabres centre Tage Thompson and Toronto Maple Leafs right-winger William Nylander have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Lindgren led the NHL with four wins and 111 saves while posting a 1.50 goals-against average and .949 save percentage last week. The 28-year-old Lindgren, who signed with Washington during the off-season, has appeared in 12 games this season. He has a 6-3-2 record with a 2.79 GAA and .910 save perc
