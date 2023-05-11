WATCH: Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket launch carries 51 satellites into orbit
A total of 51 Starlink satellites were delivered into what SpaceX called a low orbit after the successful launch of the Falcon 9 rocket in California.
The mountainous creature was first documented in 1967 but wasn’t identified until now.
An ultraluminous X-ray source spotted 12 million light-years away appears to be breaking the known laws of physics.
The crumbling structure had a fireplace and several rooms, archaeologists said.
Identification is a ‘pity’ in one respect, researcher says
A mysterious egg case found deep below the ocean’s surface led researchers to the discovery.
The way these sharks dive into almost freezing water has puzzled scientists. A new study suggests they can close their gills.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronomers have created a stunning mosaic of baby star clusters hiding in our galactic backyard. The montage, published Thursday, reveals five vast stellar nurseries less than 1,500 light-years away. A light-year is nearly 6 trillion miles (9.7 trillion kilometers). To come up with their atlas, scientists pieced together more than 1 million images taken over five years by the European Southern Observatory in Chile. The observatory’s infrared survey telescope was able
Prosocial behavior, better known as cooperation, underpins our society. But massive disasters like the COVID-19 pandemic are making teamwork tougher.
A baby has been born using DNA from three people for the first time in the UK, the fertility regulator has confirmed.
Virus hunters who carried out controversial experiments on bat coronaviruses before the pandemic have been forced to rein in their work to keep their funding.
The cosmonaut tossed an 11-pound bag of leftover equipment into orbit, but NASA is not concerned about it contributing to Earth's space junk problem.
Chatbot might be using concepts that we don’t have names for or understanding of, researchers say
STORY: It fits through a tiny hole in the skulland fans out to sit on the surface of the brain.An electrode developed by Swiss scientists to monitor brain activity in a safer and less invasive way. [Stephanie Lacour / Neurotechnologist]“We decided to work on this project because we had a request from a colleague neurosurgeon asking us to find ways to insert, implant at the surface of the brain in a minimally invasive manner, meaning that we should make the smallest hole possible in the skull in order to position the electrode on the surface of the brain.”The work was inspired by a neurosurgeon who wanted to able to connect a large area of the surface of the brain, without removing the same amount of the patient’s skull.The device has six arms and is folded inside a cylindrical capsule - called a loader.It’s so small and so soft that it can fit through a hole in the skull that’s less than half an inch in diameter.The electrode is then deployed one arm at a time quadrupling in diameter and maximizing contact with the cortex.The soft material of the mechanism minimizes pressure on sensitive brain tissue."This is an example of the system when it is fully deployed. So you have to imagine that this sort of a flower shape is now sitting at the surface of the of the brain and this little vile that you have at the surface is a loading the structure where initially all of the petals are folded in.”“The challenge was to find the right materials, so soft materials, and then materials that are electrically active. So we could make electrodes to record information from the brain which could sustain a large deformation.”The soft electrode array could be used provide minimally invasive solutions for people like epilepsy patients.The device will be able to record seizures -And data collected from the device would in turn be used to inform treatment.It’s already been successfully tested on a pig, and is set for production by Swiss medical manufacturer Neurosoft Bioelectronics.
Spending can be beneficial if it helps with personal goals
Scientists have unveiled the first draft of a genetic blueprint that more accurately reflects diversity in the human population. The current "official" DNA code of the human species, which was published as the Human Genome Project in 2001, has since been used as the reference against which all other genetic sequences have been compared. Now, in a major scientific undertaking, a consortium of scientists has produced a more representative genetic manual, called a "pan-genome", that was based on samples taken from 47 diverse individuals.
LONDON (AP) — Britain's fertility regulator on Wednesday confirmed the births of the U.K.'s first babies created using an experimental technique combining DNA from three people, an effort to prevent the children from inheriting rare genetic diseases. Britain's Human Fertilization and Embryology Authority said fewer than five babies have been born this way in the U.K. but did not provide further details to protect the families' identities. The news was first reported by the Guardian newspaper. In
Burning object spotted moving eastward towards city of Okinawa
A landmark mission to study Jupiter and learn if alien life could live on its moons is at risk of being thwarted by a faulty spring, The Telegraph understands.
Dalhousie University in Halifax has unveiled plans for a new $12-million ocean science centre. When it opens in 2025, the marine attraction will give the public a chance to interact with species they rarely see and showcase the university's ocean-related research. "My hopes for the centre are that it really provides something unique for Nova Scotia and for Nova Scotians, that it provides them with an opportunity to really understand and appreciate marine biodiversity — what it is, why it's impor
The University of Nottingham's Robert Mokaya joins the likes of Stephen Hawking and Isaac Newton.