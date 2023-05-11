WATCH: Dry skies Thursday, rain chances return this weekend

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Wednesday called on Congress to pass permitting legislation that would help speed up clean energy and fossil fuel projects as the bipartisan effort gets pulled into a standoff on the debt ceiling. The renewed push on permitting reform comes the day after President Joe Biden met with top Republican and Democratic lawmakers for the first time in three months to avoid a historic default on U.S. debt that the Treasury Department has warned could come in weeks. Republicans have made permitting reform a priority and Biden, who last year supported a bill from Senator Joe Manchin, a fellow Democrat, indicated on Tuesday to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy that he was open to discussing the issue as part of the talks.