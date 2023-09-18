WATCH: Dry and comfortable week ahead

Reuters

A Bulgarian army bomb disposal team on Monday destroyed in a controlled explosion a device attached to a drone that landed on Sunday evening in the Black Sea town of Tyulenovo, the defence ministry said in a statement. "We can certainly assume that it is related to the war that Russia launched against Ukraine," Defence Minister Todor Tagarev told reporters. The tourist resort of Tyulenovo is situated 70 kilometres (43 miles) south of the Romanian border and across the Black Sea from Crimea, the peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014 and now a regular target of Ukrainian drone attacks.