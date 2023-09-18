WATCH: Dry and comfortable week ahead
WATCH: Dry and comfortable week ahead
WATCH: Dry and comfortable week ahead
Bell said Brand was protective of her, but also ‘high maintenance’ and insulting at times
Kate Beckinsale just dropped some new Instagram photos in a naked dress, looking super strong. The actress loves the mental health benefits workouts provide.
‘This is “family values”? This is why people think the GOP are all hypocrites,’ Meghan McCain wrote
The former first lady's rare public statement isn't going over very well.
We’re likely going to feel El Niño’s influence across Canada this winter, which could mean milder conditions for some and an active storm track for others
The images suggest an explosion inside the submarine's hull, damages "bad enough to make the submarine a total loss," a naval expert told Insider.
“He just said it on air to NBC."
A source tells PEOPLE the pair's decision to separate "has nothing to do with anything other than the fact that they’re on different journeys right now"
Days after Prigozhin's short-lived uprising, Wagner Group's leaders visited the Kremlin for what may have been the meeting that sealed his fate.
Christine Baumgartner's lawyers defended her request for nearly $900,000 in court documents, Entertainment Tonight reported.
On Friday, exes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were seen hugging it out in a car after Affleck picked up his daughter Seraphina.
Cobb County DANine-year-old Debbie Lynn Randall was walking home from a laundromat a half-block from her Georgia home in 1972 when she was snatched off the street, raped, and strangled to death.The freckle-faced third-grader’s body was found 16 days later—but the question of who killed her remained a mystery for more than half a century.“Debbie Lynn’s parents died without knowing who killed their little girl,” Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady said at a news conference.But in what has b
With the UAE set to join BRICS, could it be over for the U.S. dollar?
A 78-year-old Florida man allegedly shot and killed his neighbor who was trimming trees along their property lines, authorities said. The shooting was reported around 7:13 p.m. Sunday in DeLeon Springs, about 45 miles north of Orlando, the Volusia Sheriff's Office said. Brian Ford, 42, was trimming tree limbs along the fence line between two properties when his neighbor, 78-year-old Edward Druzolowski, confronted him, according to the sheriff's office.
The Florida governor insisted criticism that he lacks charisma is a "bogus narrative."
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi marked his daughter Sienna's second birthday on 18 September with a rare snap
A Bulgarian army bomb disposal team on Monday destroyed in a controlled explosion a device attached to a drone that landed on Sunday evening in the Black Sea town of Tyulenovo, the defence ministry said in a statement. "We can certainly assume that it is related to the war that Russia launched against Ukraine," Defence Minister Todor Tagarev told reporters. The tourist resort of Tyulenovo is situated 70 kilometres (43 miles) south of the Romanian border and across the Black Sea from Crimea, the peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014 and now a regular target of Ukrainian drone attacks.
Why choose just one aesthetic when you can wear them all?
The pop star and his model wife celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary this week
Prince Harry has closed the Dusseldorf Invictus Games with a speech that some have interpreted as a veiled dig at the British royal family. Harry told the audience of competitors – comprising injuries military personnel – “A week ago I stood here and told you about the significance of being able to wear your nations …