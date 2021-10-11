WATCH: Drier skies this week

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Using advanced analytics like fun rating and entertainment factor, here's a comprehensive ranking of the most must-see teams.
When a call didn't go his way, Nick Nurse reacted with a very familiar, widely adored facial expression.
Irving hasn't budged on his COVID-19 vaccine stance, so the Nets are preparing to play half their games without him.
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime has been eliminated from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Cali., losing 4-6, 2-6 to Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain on Sunday. Auger-Aliassime, the No. 7 seed, struggled with his serve throughout the match, hitting seven aces but suffering seven double faults, too. The 21-year-old Montreal native saved five-of-nine break points in the second-round loss. Ramos-Vinolas, 33, won 83 per cent of his first serve points and 73 per cent of his tot
The Sky continue to prove their regular season was a fluke with a dominant showing in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals.
Last-second losses are taking their toll on Dan Campbell's emotions.
The Vancouver Canucks have traded beleaguered defenceman Olli Juolevi to the Florida Panthers.
Matt Ryan threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns and the Atlanta Falcons held on and closed out the New York Jets in a 27-20 victory Sunday in the NFL’s return to London.
The New York Rangers and top center Mika Zibanejad have agreed to an eight-year contract worth $68 million.
The Falcons didn't appear to have their kicking net in London, but they jury-rigged an excellent solution.
The NLDS is evened up after the bottom of the Dodgers lineup dominated Game 2.
The Raptors have a long way to go before they can be considered a title contender, but VanVleet is setting the bar high for this season.
Connor McDavid to hit 150 points? Washington and Pittsburgh to each miss the playoffs? It could happen.
More good news for Tiger.
With the rigours of the NBA season and injuries dictating which players are available on any given night, don’t expect the Raptors’ rotation to be set in stone this year.
Pena is facing domestic violence charges in Florida.
"Might as well forward the fine letter now."
No, Gruden wasn't technically in the NFL when he sent the racist email in 2011. But he wasn't far from it, and his continued justifications don't pass the common sense test on a gravely serious issue.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored eight points in 17 minutes in his preseason debut for the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, who had eight players score in double digits in a 130-110 victory against the Oklahoma Thunder on Sunday night. The Bucks are being careful with Antetokounmpo, who hyperextended his left knee in the Eastern Conference finals but returned for the NBA Finals. He was named Finals MVP after leading the Bucks to the title in six games against the Phoenix Suns
The Latest on Week 5 in the NFL (all times EDT): 10:10 p.m. The game between the Bills and Chiefs on Sunday night went into a weather delay with about five minutes left before the start of the second half and Buffalo leading 24-13 at Arrowhead Stadium. There were brief showers earlier in the half, and the forecast called for storms to develop throughout the night. But they appeared to be holding off until the teams headed for the locker room and lightning lit up the sky. The Bills specialists, w