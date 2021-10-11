WATCH: Drier skies this week

The Canadian Press

The Latest on Week 5 in the NFL (all times EDT): 10:10 p.m. The game between the Bills and Chiefs on Sunday night went into a weather delay with about five minutes left before the start of the second half and Buffalo leading 24-13 at Arrowhead Stadium. There were brief showers earlier in the half, and the forecast called for storms to develop throughout the night. But they appeared to be holding off until the teams headed for the locker room and lightning lit up the sky. The Bills specialists, w