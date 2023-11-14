Watch- David Cameron Enters Downing Street As Foreign Secretary For First Cabinet Meeting
Jacob Chansley rose to infamy as the "QAnon shaman" and the face of the January 6, 2021 seige on the US Capitol. Now, he is trying to return as an elected representative.
After years of scrutiny, the Supreme Court's 9 justices have agreed on an ethics code. But the wording is weak and there's no way to enforce the code.
House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) on Monday issued a subpoena to former White House counsel Dana Remus in connection to the committee’s investigation into President Biden’s handling of classified documents from his time as vice president. Comer is asking Remus to sit for a deposition for the committee’s probe over the…
The House is set to vote on the extension as early as Tuesday.
Secret Service agents protecting President Joe Biden’s granddaughter opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle in the nation’s capital, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The agents, assigned to protect Naomi Biden, were out with her in the Georgetown neighborhood late Sunday night when they saw the three people breaking a window of the parked and unoccupied SUV, the official said. One of the agents opened fire, but no one was struck by the gunfire, the Secret Service said in a statement.
The on-duty officers had sex at least five times, Chattanooga police said
A Secret Service agent assigned to the president's granddaughter saw a government car being broken into.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Monday that the Senate Rules Committee will mark up a resolution Tuesday to confirm more than 350 nonpolitical military promotions at once, circumventing a hold that Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R) has had in place for nine months to protest the Pentagon’s abortion policy. The Democratic leader…
TORONTO — Ontario is planning to explicitly ban unpaid trial shifts for restaurant and hospitality workers, while also strengthening rules against deducting employee wages in the event of customer theft. The latest proposed changes are set to be announced today by Labour Minister David Piccini ahead of legislation expected to be tabled this afternoon that contains a host of new labour laws. Piccini says that while it is already the law that employees must be paid for all hours worked, unpaid tri
The homeowners woke up to their barking dogs, police said.
OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Monday he doesn't yet have a position on the Liberal government's proposed legislation to ban the use of replacement workers during strikes and lockouts in most federally regulated workplaces. The bill, known as Bill C-58 in the House of Commons, was introduced last week and will apply to most federally regulated industries such as banking, airports and telecommunications, and ports. It will not apply to the federal public service or workplaces
The announcement related to Supreme Cour ethics rules comes amid heavy criticism for lavish travel Justice Clarence Thomas accepted from GOP donor Harlan Crow.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday endorsed the House GOP’s funding plan to prevent a government shutdown this week as a “responsible measure that will keep the lights on.” At the same time, he stressed the need for “supplemental resources” as lawmakers press for aid to Israel and Ukraine. “Regular order requires that…
Jonathan Ernst/ReutersAn internal State Department dissent memo accused President Joe Biden of “spreading misinformation” about Israel’s war against Hamas, according to Axios. The blistering document also alleged that Israel is committing “war crimes” in its attacks on Gaza, and urged the U.S. to demand a ceasefire. The five-page memo was reportedly organized by a junior diplomat who claimed on social media that Biden was “complicit in genocide” through his support of Israel. Although it did not
Germany's aid for Ukraine will be “massively expanded” next year, the foreign minister said Monday as Kyiv heads into its second winter since Russia launched its full-scale invasion. Germany has become one of Ukraine's top military suppliers since the war started in February 2022, sending material that includes tanks, armored personnel carriers, air defense systems and Patriot missile systems. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said as she arrived Monday at a meeting with European Union counterparts that, even as Europe grapples with the war between Israel and Hamas, it's still important to “face the geopolitical challenge here.”
The Kremlin declined to comment on the withdrawl, saying it was a matter for the military
Work on a $10 billion project that will funnel renewable energy across the West has come to a halt in southwestern Arizona, with Native American tribes saying the federal government has ignored concerns about effects that the SunZia transmission line will have on religious and cultural sites. Federal land managers temporarily suspended work on the SunZia transmission project along a 50-mile (80-kilometer) segment last week after the Tohono O’odham Nation asked for immediate intervention, saying
The Supreme Court on Monday adopted its first code of ethics, in the face of sustained criticism over undisclosed trips and gifts from wealthy benefactors to some justices, but the code lacks a means of enforcement. The policy, agreed to by all nine justices, does not appear to impose any significant new requirements and leaves compliance entirely to each justice. Indeed, the justices said they have long adhered to ethics standards and suggested that criticism of the court over ethics was the product of misunderstanding, rather than any missteps by the justices.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — El Salvador's government has begun slapping a $1,130 fee on travelers from dozens of countries connecting through the nation's main airport, amid U.S. pressure to help control migration flows to its southern border. Since the end of October, citizens of 57 largely African countries and India have had to pay the fee, according to El Salvador’s aviation authority. Aviation officials did not say whether the measure was aimed at reducing migration and have described the tariff as