WATCH: Cooler Friday, colder weekend

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo will have hip surgery and will miss the remainder of the season. The NHL team said the 27-year-old Korpisalo will need at least six months to recover. “This is an injury that Joonas has been dealing with for some time and it has now gotten to the point where surgery is the best option,” general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said. “We are disappointed for him as he has worked extremely hard to be able to play, but this is the best course of action.” Ko
The deadline goaltending market got even thinner after the Senators inked Anton Forsberg to a three-year deal despite his strong trade value.
Tigres UANL is often regarded as the best football club in North America. Here are some interesting facts about the club.
The Senators continued to mismanage assets while the Golden Knights failed to dig themselves out of their hole at the trade deadline.
A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.
The Wild grabbed the biggest name on the board and the Kraken prepared for the future with successful trade deadlines in the NHL.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Dylan Strome scored the go-ahead goal with 3:50 remaining and Patrick Kane had another big night against Anaheim as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the skidding Ducks 4-2 on Wednesday. Strome redirected Riley Stillman's shot from near the blueline past goalie John Gibson to help the Blackhawks snap a three-game losing streak. Kane had a goal and two assists, giving him a point in nine consecutive games against Anaheim (seven goals, 11 assists). He gave the Blackhawks a 2-1
On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar assesses the Leafs lineup post NHL trade deadline and finds reasons to remain optimistic that this year, the playoffs will be different and Toronto will finally make it past the first round.
TORONTO — Mark Giordano is coming home. The Maple Leafs acquired the veteran defenceman and Toronto native along with centre Colin Blackwell from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday for two second-round draft picks and a third-round selection. Giordano should provide grit, responsibility in his own zone and leadership to a blue line that also recently added the hard-nosed Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, and is hoping to get Jake Muzzin back from a concussion before the end of the r
Overwatch's beta 2 testing is coming in late April and will be open to the public to sign up and test out.
Toronto's pursuit of netminder Marc-Andre Fleury became public knowledge, prompting the Maple Leafs GM to call out Chicago's rookie executive Kyle Davidson through the media.
The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.
On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian and crew discuss the new Maple Leafs jerseys, designed by Justin Bieber and the focus of divided opinion.
The Oilers have added a depth blueliner on trade deadline day.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson had two goals in regulation and scored in the shootout, Alex Tuch also had a shootout goal, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Wednesday night for their third consecutive win. Zemgus Girgensons also scored in regulation for the Sabres, who have won five of six in their best stretch of the season. Craig Anderson made 23 saves and stopped both shots he faced in the shootout. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin each had a goal and an assist for
The Maple Leafs teamed up with diehard fan Justin Bieber's clothing company Drew House to create these reversible alternate jerseys.
The Raptors counted on Pascal Siakam to get some buckets during tough spells against the 76ers. As the team’s go-to guy, the forward embraces those opportunities. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
The Toronto Raptors are battling for a top-six spot in the East with two teams: Cleveland and Chicago. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at the schedules of each team and who's got the advantage as the regular season comes to a close. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.
In an ideal world where the Toronto Raptors are completely healthy, how should Nick Nurse stagger bench minutes since Thad Young and Armoni Brooks are now in the mix for playing time? Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.
Marc-Andre Fleury may have been the biggest winner at the NHL trade deadline, getting dealt by the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks to the potentially contending Minnesota Wild. Minnesota acquired the biggest name available on Monday, adding a three-time Stanley Cup winner. The bold move boosts the Wild's chances of making the playoffs and perhaps making a deep run for the first time since reaching the 2003 Western Conference finals. The Wild gave up a conditional first-round pick in this year’s dr