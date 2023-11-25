WATCH: Chilly Highs for Small Business Saturday Shopping, Milder by Sunday
A mostly dry weekend is on the way with below normal highs. There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine Saturday with a slight chance for a stray shower late Sunday evening.
A taste of winter is setting up through the end of the week for southern Ontario, with a blast of both snow and cold
These hilarious animal photos took the top prizes in this year's Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.
Expanding population of Canadian wild boars, or 'super pigs', may soon invade the US. It could be "an ecological train wreck."
“No two El Niño events are the same. Even strong ones.”
The cluster of sunspots could send solar weather our way as early as Saturday, though it's difficult to predict how powerful the storm will be and if it will affect Earth.
Southern Ontario is getting some lake-effect snow spanning Thursday evening to Saturday morning. Heaviest bands along highway 6 stretching up to Owen Sound as well as the 400 towards Barrie. Impacts to travel likely. Meteorologist Laura Power has more.
However, the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers says the industry has proven that cutting emissions and growing production can happen at the same time.
Are you ready for the frigid cold to be back, Canada? Some of you may have to wait a little longer, while others should be breaking out their winter jackets
HALTON HILLS, Ont. — Ontario is putting nearly $6 million toward nine projects aimed at making use of hydrogen to power the province's electricity grid. The bulk of the funding is going to Atura Power to blend hydrogen with natural gas — up to 15 per cent by volume — to produce electricity at its Halton Hills Generating Station. The government says it will be the largest electricity-based, grid-connected, low-carbon hydrogen blending project in Canada’s history. Energy Minister Todd Smith says i
The author of one of several reports cited by the Ottawa International Airport Authority as justification to cut down an entire forest on Hunt Club Road says he's never made any such recommendation.On Monday, the authority announced it would be clearing the entirety of the red pine forest at 400 Hunt Club Rd., which covers approximately four hectares of land, as soon as possible.It would then be marketed for development.The authority said assessments, including from companies hired by the city a
It's been a busy day for snow removal and power crews in central New Brunswick after heavy snow, followed by rain, fell on the capital city and surrounding areas on Wednesday.Over 7,000 N.B. Power customers woke up Thursday to outages, and several schools in the Anglophone West School District stayed closed for the day.The N.B. Power website shows many of the power outages have been restored. Power was originally supposed to be restored by 6 p.m., but some outages are now showing an estimated en
A wintry mix is spreading across Newfoundland through Friday. The Weather Network meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
'Invasive species': Huntress aiming to educate residents on pythons' impact on ecosystem
We’ll have what we all secretly want: A “free” source of power too far away to see. Too distant to have to think about. Until it’s too late.
STORY: At almost 1,500 square miles (4,000 square km), the Antarctic iceberg called A23a is roughly three times the size of New York City.It's rare to see an iceberg of this size on the move, said British Antarctic Survey glaciologist Oliver Marsh, so scientists will be watching its trajectory closely.As it gains speed, the colossal berg will likely be launched into the Antarctic Circumpolar Current. This will funnel it toward the Southern Ocean on a path known as "iceberg alley" where others of its kind can be found bobbing in dark waters.Why the berg is making a run for it now remains to be seen."Over time it's probably just thinned slightly and got that little bit of extra buoyancy that's allowed it to lift off the ocean floor and get pushed by ocean currents," said Marsh. It's possible A23a could again become grounded at South Georgia island. That would pose a problem for Antarctica's wildlife. Millions of seals, penguins, and seabirds breed on the island and forage in the surrounding waters. Behemoth A23a could cut off such access.
Areas of Quebec saw a snowier autumn and November than normal, but does that mean that will continue into the winter?
Threat for dangerous travel and power outages, as wintry storm system takes aim at Newfoundland into Friday
Despite there being only a week left in the 2023 hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is tracking a few areas in the Atlantic and Pacific for chances of further development.
Wildfires that displaced thousands from the N.W.T.'s two most populous communities in August led to over $60 million worth of insured losses. The amount of insured losses is split evenly with $30 million in the Hay River area, including Enterprise, and the other $30 million in Yellowknife and Behchokǫ̀. But the types of claims adding to that total differ between the communities. "In the Hay River and surrounding area we do know that there was some very significant homes that were totally destroy