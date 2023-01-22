Watch: Acrobatic and aerial show delights audience in Chile

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK — The NHL has fined Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice US$25,000 after he complained about the officiating in his team's recent 5-4 overtime loss at Toronto. The Maple Leafs had seven power plays to Florida's three in Tuesday's game, and scored on two of them. "There will always be penalties you take that you earn, and there's a whole bunch you're not going to like,'' Maurice said after the game. "I thought we had the inordinate share of those. "I don't know what the hell those (r