The Canadian Press

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays won't find out by this weekend whether they will get permission from the federal government to play in Canada soon, a government official familiar with the talks told The Associated Press on Wednesday. A team spokeswoman said the club continues to work with the federal government toward playing games at Rogers Centre starting July 30, and expected to receive a response by Friday. But the government official familiar with the talks said the Blue Jays will not