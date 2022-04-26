Washington Square reacts to Musk's Twitter takeover

STORY: Twitter Inc is finalizing its sale to Musk for around $43 billion in cash, the price the CEO of Tesla has called his "best and final" offer for the social media company, people familiar with the matter said.

"I just don't think it would be good if he had all that control," one New York city student said.

"It's like, 'you already got so much money, you already got so much stuff. Why are you messing with Twitter, bro?'" asked Florida-based clothing brand owner, Chris Valerio, on visit to New York.

Musk, a prolific Twitter user, has said it needs to be taken private to grow and become a genuine platform for free speech.

Some in New York agreed.

"Capitalism. This is America," said Richard Grande, a union maintenance worker for New York University. "I wish him the best of luck. I think he'll turn it for the better... [by] giving people more freedom of speech, maybe bringing my man [Donald] Trump back to Twitter. I think that would be nice. I like to hear what he has to say."

But passersby in Washington Square Park were weary of his plan to install just himself.

"I don't think that the one person should have full control of the platform," said Scott Velozo, a Florida-based graphic artist on visit to New York. "I think the people should have their own voice and be able to share how they feel."