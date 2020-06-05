Washington Paints 'Black Lives Matter' Mural on Street Near White House

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser had a massive street banner painted early on June 5, spelling out “Black Lives Matter” on a busy DC street as part of a collective peaceful protest effort.

This video shows the 35-foot-tall yellow lettering on two blocks of 16th Street, a main access road to the White House.

A spokesperson for Bowser told CNN that the street mural was the mayor’s initiative and that the painters, working at the mayor’s directive, began working around 2 or 3 am on Friday.

Demonstrations across the nation and around the world have called for justice in police-involved deaths, spurred by the May 25 killing of unarmed Minneapolis man George Floyd. Credit: Maria Jose Herrera C via Storyful