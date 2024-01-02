Washington holds off Texas to win Sugar Bowl

ESPN apologized Monday night for a video clip of a woman bearing her breast that was shown during the broadcast of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. It was aired coming out of a commercial during the second half of Washington's 37-31 victory over Texas in a semifinal game of the College Football Playoff. A clip of people wandering on Bourbon Street in New Orleans showed a woman pulling down her top to expose her breast.
Whether it was a miscommunication or an outright error by the officials, Saturday's controversial finish is another bad look for the league in a high-profile spot.
Jarrett Stidham got his first start after Russell Wilson was benched.
NFL Week 17 provided several teams the opportunity to solidify their playoff standing, but not everyone took advantage.
The NFL Week 18 schedule has been set, as the league revealed game times for the final Saturday and Sunday of the 2023 regular season.
Two of the biggest programs in college football meet when Alabama and Michigan clash in the Rose Bowl. Our experts predict the playoff semifinal.
Michigan safety Jesse Madden reminisces about what it's been like to play football while being related to coaching and broadcasting legend John Madden.
Cooper and Andy Cohen break out the booze after CNN lifts its New Year's Eve alcohol ban.
There’s a great story behind Rashee Rice’s big day. It’s promising for his Chiefs future.
Christian McCaffery, the San Francisco 49ers’ star running back, won’t play in the team’s season finale next Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Milroe caught a low snap on fourth down in overtime at the Rose Bowl and ran straight ahead into wall of blue and maize. That wall of Michigan defenders had been hardened by the Wolverines' violent practice drills. Toughened by two previous College Football Playoff losses. Made impenetrable by months of turmoil that battered the program and its beloved head coach, Jim Harbaugh. Alabama's quarterback went nowhere. The Wolverines are going to Houston. Blake Corum rush
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Miami Dolphins were playing out the final minutes of a particularly distasteful defeat Sunday when things went from bad to worse. The first-string defense had already been humbled and beaten by the Baltimore Ravens when star linebacker Bradley Chubb dropped to the ground, flat on his back and unable to move because of a knee injury. A while later, the team's sack leader was lifted onto a cart and driven into the tunnel. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel lamented his decision to k
There have been a total of 12 NFL franchises that have never tasted Super Bowl championship glory.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Alan Letang was on the edge of his seat as an assistant coach in the press box. The final of last year's world junior hockey championship saw Canada lead underdog Czechia 2-0 midway through the third period in Halifax before a pair of goals stunned the hosts. The Canadians reset, kept their nerve and scored in overtime to secure a second straight gold medal. Now in the top job, Letang knows just how close that team came to settling for silver. "We remember the good side," Ca
The Rams are going to the playoffs without kicker Lucas Havrisik, who was cut Monday after he missed two extra-point attempts in the one-point win over the Giants.
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper appeared to throw his drink at Jaguars fans on Sunday at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville.
Neither the NFL nor the Jaguars had any comment Monday on Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper throwing the contents of a drink into a crowd near the end of his team’s 26-0 loss at Jacksonville on Sunday. The league said it’s aware of the video showing Tepper’s reaction after rookie quarterback Bryce Young threw an interception with less than 3 minutes to play. It wasn’t clear whether Tepper was reacting to something said to him or another loss for the NFL’s worst team. The Panthers are 2-14 and
Omar Vizquel talks publicly for the first time since he was disgraced by a sexual harassment lawsuit in 2021 that tanked his Hall of Fame chances.
Despite rumors to the contrary, Patrick Cantlay is sticking with the PGA Tour in 2024.
The Bears have secured the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, opening the door for QB Justin Fields to be replaced by Caleb Williams or Drake Maye.