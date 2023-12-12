Washington County Sheriff’s Office posts new information on jail’s website
The dashboard breaks down the number of people who are waiting for trial, committed to the Arkansas Department of Corrections, or held for another agency.
The dashboard breaks down the number of people who are waiting for trial, committed to the Arkansas Department of Corrections, or held for another agency.
“Charles displays not just a bad temper but also disloyalty here.”
The UPS driver's viral post showing the $44 an hour pay rate shocked thousands who were unaware they made less than some UPS drivers.
The couple announced their engagement a year ago.
King Charles has appointed a doctor who encourages faith healing and homeopathy alongside NHS treatments in an unorthodox choice for the monarch, The Times reported on Sunday
Prince George, 10, joined the Prince and Princess of Wales at the annual Together At Christmas concert last week - though royal fans have noticed a particularly heartwarming moment when the future king tried to hold his mother's hand.
Get us to a beach, ASAP.
"That is a bogus excuse that I’m not buying at all," said Elie Honig.
Prince William never let go of his son Prince Louis at the Together At Christmas concert on Friday evening - and royal fans on TikTok can't get over how gentle and caring the father-son duo is
A body language expert breaks down Prince William and Kate Middleton's holiday card, saying it "looks like the emotional equivalent of them having a moat and drawbridge around them."
A New Jersey man was sentenced to eight years in prison after being caught on camera “harassing and using racial slurs against several of his neighbors,” according to a press release from the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.
In a YouGov study, three in 10 people in the UK report being sexually inactive, with almost a fifth of people aged 40 to 44 not having sex. By the age of 74, this figure jumps to 57 per cent. While it’s often difficult to get an entirely accurate picture of people’s intimate lives, one survey suggests that over a quarter of relationships are sexless.
The "Weekend Update" co-host questioned the timing of the federal charges filed against the president's son.
Once thought of as the ideal place to live out one's golden years, Florida is quickly losing favor with retirees. Remote workers and the wealthy are flocking to the state and driving up home prices,...
The journalist reality-checked the retiring Republican lawmaker over his comment.
The officers who pulled Brown over mistakenly thought the car she was driving had been stolen. They handcuffed her and forced her to her knees.
“I got 99 problems but a hug from Taylor Swift would solve all of them,” said one jealous Swiftie.
Andy Reid doesn’t usually make statements like this about officials’ calls.
Buying Twitter was the biggest gamble of Musk's career. Now he — and his empire — are cracking under the pressure.
"Canadians think the Titanic was a real event and not just a movie, how dumb can you be."
Wisconsin's Secretary of State demanded Monday that a Republican member of the state elections commission be removed from office following his acknowledgment he submitted a false presidential elector ballot in 2020.