Washington County, Arkansas deputy hits and kills man in Fayetteville with patrol car
Law enforcement released more information about the Christmas Eve death of a pedestrian.
Law enforcement released more information about the Christmas Eve death of a pedestrian.
From Brady to Biles to Ohtani to Giannis, here are the top sports stories for 2021.
An early contender for Goal of the Tournament at the World Juniors.
Week 11 Part 1 was an absolute nightmare for fantasy managers, so let's hope Part 2 is a little better.
After shutting down for a week, the NHL resumes play Tuesday with three games on the schedule.
The NBA's new policy comes the same day the CDC reduced quarantine time for asymptomatic individuals.
Four NFL teams have clinched their division, but four remain up for grabs entering the final two weeks of the season.
Congratulations on making it to Championship Week. Andy Behrens is here with his Week 17 priority pickups to help you go get that ring.
Enes Kanter Freedom became a U.S. citizen in November.
McDuffie projects in the back-half of the first round of the draft, and he’ll enter the NFL with reputation as a strong cover corner, sure tackler and willing special-teamer.
There have been some fantastic moves in the Shapiro-Atkins era, but some massive flops, too.
Owen Power notched a hat-trick, while Czechia came unravelled during a one-minute sequence. Here’s what you need to know from Canada’s opening win.
The four NBA roster guys and four 10-day hardship signings did their best on Boxing Day. But there's only so much an eight-man team can do.
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse addressed the media after his team’s blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers and touched on a number of topics.
New Toronto Raptors forward D.J. Wilson went through a lot in the past week.
Jimmy Garoppolo injured his right thumb in San Francisco's loss at Tennessee last week and his status for the 49ers' game this week is in doubt. Garoppolo missed practice Monday because of the injury suffered in the first half of last Thursday's loss at Tennessee and coach Kyle Shanahan said the team would have a better idea about his availability later in the week for Sunday's game against Houston. The 49ers (8-7) currently hold a wild-card spot in the NFC. “It’s a thumb sprain, so I think you
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Now that they’ve moved a step closer to earning the NFC’s lone first-round playoff bye, it’s becoming apparent the Green Bay Packers don’t merely need that extra week to get healthier. They also could use more time to shore up their suddenly leaky run defense before starting postseason play. The NFC North champions have won four straight games thanks in part to their defense’s penchant for forcing turnovers, which continued Saturday when they intercepted Baker Mayfield fou
NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Edinson Cavani came off the bench to salvage a point for Manchester United from a sloppy display in a 1-1 draw at Newcastle in the Premier League on Monday. Playing its first game in 16 days after coronavirus cases in the squad led to two games being postponed, United was outplayed in the first half and Allan Saint-Maximin gave Newcastle the lead in the seventh minute following a swift break after Raphael Varane was dispossessed. Cavani entered as a halftime substitute,
Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard spent the last two offseasons building depth. The payoff came Saturday night when they still managed to defeat NFC-West leading Arizona despite losing six starters because of COVID-19 protocols, two more in the first half with injuries, and again being without center Ryan Kelly following the sudden death of his infant daughter, Afterward, players and coaches lauded Ballard for constructing a roster with so many capable replacement parts — something they
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Now that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won the NFC South, the defending Super Bowl champions are turning their attention to getting healthy while also pursuing the highest seed possible for the playoffs. That means winning without taking unnecessary risks with injured players that are hoping to get back on the field. While there’s a chance receiver Mike Evans (hamstring) might return down the stretch, running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring), linebacker Lavonte David (foot)