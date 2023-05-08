Washington Co. election official on Tuesday's votes
Jennifer Price, Washington County Director of Elections, talked about votes in Fayetteville, Springdale, Lincoln and Tontitown and what you need to know if you're voting.
Jennifer Price, Washington County Director of Elections, talked about votes in Fayetteville, Springdale, Lincoln and Tontitown and what you need to know if you're voting.
The ABC "This Week" host had a visceral reply to his own network's survey showing Trump trouncing Biden in a potential 2024 presidential rematch.
Lawyers for Donald Trump were given a Sunday 5 p.m. deadline to file a request to testify. Nothing was filed.
Donald Trump has used the investigations against him to rally support in the polls for his 2024 presidential campaign, Asa Hutchinson said.
The most charitable reading for Clyburn is that he had to make a deal with the devil
By failing to remind our audience what Trump did each and every time we mention him, journalists normalize his attempt to end American democracy on that January day.
After the latest mass shooting, the MSNBC host called out the GOP: “They’re lying to you."
The Georgia probe development comes as local prosecutors continue to pursue a wide-ranging inquiry involving ex-President Donald Trump and his allies.
"Donald Trump has done nothing but lose since he won the election in 2016," Christie said during a radio interview.
Donald Trump told a female lawyer who was questioning him that he would never be interested in her during a deposition for his rape lawsuit.
Gaetz, wearing a band shirt and flip flops, slumped on the podium while prepping DeSantis for a 2018 debate, per a video obtained by ABC News.
If so-called “educational savings accounts” aren’t designed to push kids out of public schools, why tout them at Nolan Catholic High?
Rep. Keith Self called for prayer in light of the mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets — a mall near Dallas, Texas — on Saturday.
KYIV (Reuters) -Russia launched its biggest swarm of drones for months against Ukraine on Monday, the eve of Russia's May 9 holiday celebrating the defeat of Nazi Germany, which Kyiv marked a day earlier in a symbolic new break with Moscow. Kyiv's mayor said Russia had fired 60 Iranian-made kamikaze drones at Ukrainian targets, including 36 at the capital, all of which had been shot down. A food warehouse was set ablaze by a missile in the Black Sea city of Odesa, where officials reported three people were injured.
Migrants are being enticed with high payments and offers of a fast track to Russian citizenship, the UK Ministry of Defense said.
Jessica arrived in New Brunswick confused and disoriented, stepping off a bus on a cold March night after a more than 10-hour journey from Roxham Road. She knew nothing about Moncton, the city where she had been sent. "They never told me where we were going," she said, speaking in Spanish through an interpreter. Jessica is one of more than 200 asylum seekers bused to New Brunswick after arriving in Quebec over the international border. Her relocation to Moncton was part of a scramble by the fede
Victory Day in Russia is May 9, one of the country's most commemorated public holidays marking the anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany. Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Ukrainian commander of ground forces, said that Russian forces increased the intensity of shelling with heavy weapons of the city, began to use more advanced equipment and are regrouping troops. "Today, it is important to make decisions as quickly as possible and predict the actions of the enemy," Syrskyi said on his Telegram channel after what he said was a visit to the troops along the Bakhmut frontline.
Russia’s General Sergey Surovikin, known as General Armageddon, has been ordered to work with the Wagner mercenary group in a final assault to take the city of Bakhmut, writes James Kilner.
Germany's scramble to support Ukraine has highlighted "the neglected state and outdated focus" of its own military, a former general says.
It is a sharp, sunny spring morning in Kyiv. You could be in any bustling European city, but you soon realise that the apparent normality is a veneer. This is a country whose whole society is fighting to keep its lands and its identity. Unprovoked Russian aggression has made Ukraine what it was not before it was invaded: a cohesive nation state fighting a war of survival, to preserve the values inherent in Europe’s democracies. Ukraine must not be left on its own to lose, however long the war la
The Republican Party has become the party of cancel culture, a bubble-dwelling collection of right-wing caricatures who ban books and silence critics.