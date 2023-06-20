Washington 'Clear-Eyed' as US and China Agree to 'Stabilize' Relations

The United States and China agreed to “stabilize” relations after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday, June 19.

The meeting followed a series of high level talks between Blinken and senior Chinese diplomats, which both sides described as “candid” and “constructive”.

After his meeting with Xi, Blinken said Washington was “clear-eyed about the challenges” posed by China and that the US would advance its vision of “a free, open, stable, and prosperous world with countries upholding and updating the rules-based order that has for years safeguarded peace and security globally.”

“To shape that future, we start with diplomacy – including with China,” he said. “I came to Beijing to strengthen high-level channels of communication, to make clear our positions and intentions in areas of disagreement, and to explore areas where we might work together when our interests align on shared transnational challenges. And we did all of that.” Credit: United States Department of State via Storyful