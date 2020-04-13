'Wash Your Hands, I'm Serious!': Little Girl Stresses Importance of Hygiene Amid COVID-19

Five-year-old Novella Knight stressed the importance of staying home and washing hands amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in a video filmed at her home in Fairbanks, Alaska, on March 26.

The little girl, nicknamed ‘Nova’, was inspired when she watched Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on television, giving a message to children, thanking them for their help amid the outbreak.

“She just sat up a little bit taller and got a big smile on her face,” Nova’s mother Rebecca Knight told local media. “She said, ‘Mom, I’m gonna watch that video every day so I can remember what to do’”.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In her very own PSA video, Nova urges her audience to take their hygiene extremely seriously.

“I’m sorry if you can’t go to your play dates,” she says in the video. “Don’t go anywhere. And wash your hands. I’m serious.”

She adds that, watching her video everyday is a good reminder.

“I’m really, really serious, so you should do this video every single day. That will keep your body safe.”

Alaska reported 272 cases of COVID-19 and 8 deaths as at April 12, according to state health department. Credit: Rebecca Knight via Storyful