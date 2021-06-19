Warsaw's Gay Pride Parade is overshadowed with fear about the future

The Canadian Press

Long before Usama Young’s father co-starred with him in a Super Bowl commercial, he influenced his love for football. “The other day we were talking about our heroes and I was talking about how my dad taught me how to tackle, just be fearless and look the opponent in the eye and don’t put your head down,” said Young, a safety who played for the Saints, Browns and Raiders between 2007-15. “I played with that fearlessness. And I think my dad pushing me every day, being able to be at my game, prayi