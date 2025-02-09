Warriors vs Bulls Game Highlights

The Warriors outscored the Bulls, 77-42 in the 2H, including a 42-25 3Q as they came back from 24 down to defeat the Bulls, 132-111. Top Performers – Golden State Stephen Curry – 34 points, 8 3PM, 5 rebounds, 6 assists 24 PTS on 7-11, 5-8 3PT in 3Q Fourth player at 36+ years of age to tally 24 PTS in a single quarter in regular season PXP era (since 97-98) Jamal Crawford (26), Michael Jordan, and Russell Westbrook (24 each) Jimmy Butler – 25 points, 4 assists Debut game for GSW Last player to score 25+ in their debut for GSW? Kevin Durant in 2016 The Warriors 24-PT comeback matches their third largest since tracking (1997-98, PXP era) It’s the fifth-largest comeback of the year Top Performers – Chicago Coby White – 27 points, 6 3PM, 4 rebounds, 4 assists Five straight games of 20+ for White Matas Buzelis – 16 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists Six straight games w/ double digit points The Warriors move to 26-26 as the Bulls fall to 22-31.