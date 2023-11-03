Warrensville Hts. man turns himself in after murder charge in fiancée’s shooting

The Daily Beast

Minot Police DepartmentA North Dakota woman is accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend with antifreeze in what may have been a plot to snatch part of $30 million he believed he had been left by a relative—but the man’s son says that the couple were both tricked by a stranger, and that there never was any inheritance. “It was a scam,” Ryan Riley told the New York Post. Ina Thea Kenoyer, 47, was charged with murder on Monday in the September death of Ryan’s father, Steven Edward Riley Jr., 51.