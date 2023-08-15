Warren County man sentenced to life in prison after admitting to raping 7-year-old
A 19-year-old Ohio woman on Monday was found guilty of murdering her boyfriend and another man last year when she drove a car they were riding in into the wall of a building at 100 mph.
The former Trump attorney responded to being charged with violating Georgia’s RICO Act by saying she “will simply continue to honor, praise, and serve Him.”
The suspect said he was having a heart attack.
The mother texted the address to her son and said to “do whatever you want,” deputies said.
Former President Donald Trump was charged with 13 felonies on Monday in connection with his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — Jury selection began Tuesday in the trial of two white men in Mississippi who are accused of chasing and shooting at a Black FedEx driver who had dropped off a package at a home. Brandon Case and his father, Gregory Charles Case, were indicted in November on charges of attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy and shooting into the vehicle of D’Monterrio Gibson in January 2022. Gibson, who was 24 at the time, was not injured. But the chase and gunfire led to complaints o
Courtesy of Marvin Dunn/TwitterA flag combining the American Stars and Stripes and the Confederate Stars and Bars that flew in Rosewood, Florida, this weekend was outrageous on several levels beyond the obvious one.It had been placed in the general area of an infamous race massacre that took place a century ago. And it was outside the driveway of a clam-farm worker awaiting sentencing for a racist attack on a Black neighbor.David Emanuel was convicted July 26 on six counts of federal hate crime
Four people were taken into custody after a six-hour standoff, deputies told news outlets.
Montreal police say they've arrested a second man in connection with the brazen daytime shooting in May of a woman with alleged family ties to organized crime. Police say the 30-year-old suspect was arrested in Toronto, where he's currently detained on a gun possession charge. He is expected to appear in a Montreal courtroom by video conference to be charged with first-degree murder in the death of Claudia Iacono. Iacono has been identified as the daughter-in-law of the late Moreno Gallo, a repu
Timothy Bliefnick, 39, was convicted of first-degree murder earlier this year over the 23 February fatal shooting of his estranged wife
Donald Trump has reacted to his latest indictment, calling it a “witch hunt” and attacking the Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis as “racist and corrupt”. Writing on his Truth Social network, Trump condemned what he described as a politically-motivated “witch hunt”. In reference to a document that reportedly appeared on the Fulton County court’s …
The 45-year-old woman was found in a dense cornfield in Deerfield Township, Michigan, authorities said.
Faith Gumma was three months pregnant with her second child.
The 21-year-old was found dead days after her husband reported her missing, according to news outlets.
An RCMP lab worker said a cigarette butt belonging to a man alleged to have killed a 13-year-old Burnaby girl was analyzed for DNA just days before he was arrested.Diane Fairley, who worked as an RCMP search technologist at the police agency's national laboratory in 2018, said she was working on Aug. 27 when a priority exhibit came into the lab.She told the jury it was a "cast-off" exhibit in the form of a cigarette butt. Cast-off, or discarded DNA samples, are typically recovered by police in p
But he still urges the company to drop its lawsuit against the state of Florida The post Ron DeSantis Has ‘Moved On’ From Disney Feud: ‘My Wife and I Got Married at Disney World’ (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump and 18 allies were indicted in Georgia on Monday over their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state, with prosecutors using a statute normally associated with mobsters to accuse the former president, lawyers and other aides of a “criminal enterprise” to keep him in power. The nearly 100-page indictment details dozens of acts by Trump or his allies to undo his defeat, including beseeching Georgia’s Republican secretary of state to find enough votes for
Michael Hillier denies the murder of Liam Smith in Wigan.
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan "obviously wants me behind bars. VERY BIASED & UNFAIR!" Trump said in a Truth Social post just after 1 a.m. ET
Two more people have been charged in connection with their alleged role in an east-end shooting that killed a mother of two back in July.In a news release issued Tuesday, Toronto police said 20-year-old Ahmed Mustafa Ibrahim has been charged with manslaughter, robbery and failing to comply with the terms of his probation in the death of Karolina Huebner-Makurat. He was scheduled to appear in court today.Ibrahim is the second person charged who police allege was directly involved with the killing