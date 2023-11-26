Warming trend returns to Colorado: Denver weather
Bundle up for the Broncos game Sunday. Temperatures will only be in the upper 30s for kick-off, but at least it will be sunny and dry!
Expanding population of Canadian wild boars, or 'super pigs', may soon invade the US. It could be "an ecological train wreck."
A taste of winter is setting up through the end of the week for southern Ontario, with a blast of both snow and cold
Workers at a bear sanctuary in Pristina are working hard to look after a lion that wants to play in the snow and bears who were removed from their natural habitat when they were cubs and also enjoy the snowy conditions because they do not hibernate any more. As the winter's first snowfall blanketed Pristina Bear Sanctuary in the Kosovan capital, visitors enjoyed the sight of a lion playing before quickly taking shelter indoors where a heater was installed to fend off temperatures which fell below freezing. The lion, named Gjon, was rescued last year from a local restaurant where it was kept to amuse clients.
The cluster of sunspots could send solar weather our way as early as Saturday, though it's difficult to predict how powerful the storm will be and if it will affect Earth.
Usually, at this time of year, Edmonton is blanketed in snow — well ahead of the official start of winter.But this year, November has seen unseasonably warm temperatures and no snow. The lack of snow in November — while unusual — is not unheard of."Edmonton city, it has happened in the past, we've had three cases of it, but they've all been so far in the past, like we're talking like over 90 years. So the last time when that happened was in 1928," said Rachel Modestino, meteorologist with the We
A messy Colorado low could bring the first widespread snowfall to southern Ontario on Sunday, opening up a multi-day snow squall event
We have long been told that the costs would be taken into account along with the benefits. We have been reassured that the burden would be eased on households and small businesses. And, more recently, we were led to believe that some of the more draconian measures would be scrapped.
A burst of sea-effect snow will make their mark across Atlantic Canada, while wet snow migrates over the Burin and Avalon Peninsula over the weekend
Liberal MPs are pressuring their own party to publish long-promised regulations to crack down on oil and gas pollution before the month’s end. “The longer that we delay, the harder it will be to bring this into force,” British Columbia MP Patrick Weiler told Canada’s National Observer in a phone interview. Weiler is among 19 Liberal MPs who signed a letter last month urging the government to release draft regulations to cap planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions from the oil and gas sector. Fir
Just as they have for millions of years, sea turtles by the thousands made their labored crawl from the ocean to U.S. beaches to lay their eggs over the past several months. This year, record nesting was found in Florida and elsewhere despite growing concern about threats from climate change. In Florida, preliminary state statistics show more than 133,840 loggerhead turtle nests, breaking a record set in 2016.
The negative impact on the climate from passenger vehicles, which is considerable, could have dropped by more than 30% over the past decade if not for the world's appetite for large cars, a new report from the Global Fuel Economy Initiative suggests. Sport utility vehicles, or SUVs, now account for more than half of all new car sales across the globe, the group said, and it's not alone. The International Energy Agency, using a narrower definition of SUV, estimates they make up nearly half. Over
Young science writer of the year award-winner delves into the environmental challenges of cocoa farming
Italy’s Mount Etna has erupted, spewing hot lava into the air. Italian news agencies say the closest airport is unaffected by the volcanic activity.
Areas of Quebec saw a snowier autumn and November than normal, but does that mean that will continue into the winter?
Remains of trees that once covered the Fens are being studied by the University of Cambridge.
STORY: At almost 1,500 square miles (4,000 square km), the Antarctic iceberg called A23a is roughly three times the size of New York City.It's rare to see an iceberg of this size on the move, said British Antarctic Survey glaciologist Oliver Marsh, so scientists will be watching its trajectory closely.As it gains speed, the colossal berg will likely be launched into the Antarctic Circumpolar Current. This will funnel it toward the Southern Ocean on a path known as "iceberg alley" where others of its kind can be found bobbing in dark waters.Why the berg is making a run for it now remains to be seen."Over time it's probably just thinned slightly and got that little bit of extra buoyancy that's allowed it to lift off the ocean floor and get pushed by ocean currents," said Marsh. It's possible A23a could again become grounded at South Georgia island. That would pose a problem for Antarctica's wildlife. Millions of seals, penguins, and seabirds breed on the island and forage in the surrounding waters. Behemoth A23a could cut off such access.
New research shows honeybee hive clusters are a sign of desperation, not insulation.
