Warming up with more Sierra storms
Warming up with more Sierra storms
The young “swamp donkey” was spotted with its mom, video shows.
Satellite images and before-and-after pictures show extent of damage to town of Lahaina on Maui.
The large male gator was “pacing himself” as he ooched along the narrow path, a wildlife photographer said.
Oyen the cat is so popular that his presence alone sometimes doubles the number of visitors to Zoo Negara, a park representative said on Tuesday.
Ontario to see another round of severe storms Friday night through Saturday. The system brings the risk of an isolated tornado and nocturnal thunderstorms.
Pancho and Lefty have two brains, and one body, and a lot of fans missed him during his two-year absence: “Come see him any time!”
HALIFAX — A volunteer firefighter who battled one of Nova Scotia’s biggest wildfires must now shell out thousands of dollars to replace the fishing gear he lost to the flames. Kevin Doane says the fire that burned more than 200 square kilometres in southwest Nova Scotia in late May and June destroyed about $61,000 worth of his lobster fishing gear. Doane is one of 17 fishers who lost a combined total of about $1 million in gear when the historic blaze ripped through Shelburne County. "It's a big
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — A search of the wildfire devastation on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of obliterated neighborhoods and landmarks charred beyond recognition, as the death toll rose to at least 53 and survivors told harrowing tales of narrow escapes with only the clothes on their backs. A flyover of historic Lahaina showed entire neighborhoods that had been a vibrant vision of color and island life reduced to gray ash. Block after block was nothing but rubble
Cold weather affects EV batteries' life and charging. Heating the car's cabin is the main issue, and batteries work slower in cool temperatures.
“I would cry,” one social media user said of the encounter.
After battering Japan, the storm made landfall on the Korean Peninsula on Thursday, causing power cuts and flight cancellations in South Korea, before weakening and sweeping into North Korea overnight. The North Korean capital Pyongyang was put on high alert for flood damage - after thousands of people were evacuated following heavy rains in the South.
Heavy rain triggered flooding in parts of southern Ontario on Thursday, August 10, as severe weather moved through the Canadian province.Footage captured by local Dave Robertson shows flooding around Rideau Canal in downtown Ottawa on Thursday.By Thursday afternoon, the storm flooded roads, fields and the city’s transit road network, local media reported.A squall watch was issued for the region through Thursday evening, according to Environment Canada. Credit: Dave Robertson via Storyful
The Atlanta zoo is mourning the loss of a Sumatran orangutan named Biji whose medical condition helped her species throughout the U.S.
Alberta and Saskatchewan, two of Canada's largest oil-producing provinces, are slamming the federal government's proposed net-zero energy plan. Heather Yourex-West explains the backlash, and the hints the dispute could become a battle for jurisdiction.
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada has issued heat warnings along British Columbia's south coast. It says a strong ridge of high pressure will bring well above seasonal daytime temperatures to the region. The weather office says elevated overnight temperatures will mean little relief from the heat, and it's warning about heat-related health impacts. Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound are expected to see temperatures reaching about 33 degrees Celsius, with overnight lows near 17. Meanw
A formidable low-pressure system will traverse southern Ontario on Saturday, triggering severe storms that could begin to rotate
If you're thinking about making the transition from a gas-powered or hybrid car to an electric vehicle (EV), it's essential to know what you're getting into. Let's consider some of the biggest...
BEIJING (AP) — Severe floods in China's northern province of Hebei brought by remnants of Typhoon Doksuri this month killed at least 29 people and caused billions of dollars in economic losses, its provincial government said Friday. Official news agency Xinhua reported that rescue crews were still searching for 16 missing people as of Thursday and the province's reconstruction is expected to take two years to complete. Initial estimates showed the province's direct economic losses amounted to 95
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A day after a powerful tropical storm flooded dozens of homes and turned streets into muddy rivers, South Korea threw a huge K-Pop concert in Seoul for 40,000 Scouts whose global Jamboree was disrupted by the weather. Friday's concert at a wet soccer stadium featured various performers, including girl groups NewJeans and Ive. The show was quickly put together by government officials as the closing event of the World Scout Jamboree. It came as the country began to clean
The “furry critter” is estimated to have weighed less than an empty can of soda, or less than half an ounce, a university said.