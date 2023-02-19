Warming up through Mardi Gras
Cyclone Freddy's powerhouse strength and expansive track covers Canada's entire width, potentially up to 8,000 kilometres long. The storm may also break cyclone energy records in the coming days.
The video went viral. EV owners take note.
A search-and-rescue volunteer who died in an avalanche in B.C.'s backcountry last week is being remembered by friends, family and colleagues as a "dedicated, joyful" environmentalist who loved the outdoors. Tenne Bird Andersen was one of two backcountry skiiers swept up in an avalanche on Potato Peak in the Chilcotin region of the province on Feb. 11. Her teammates with Cariboo Search and Rescue recovered her body. "The loss has been devastating beyond words for our team," said spokesperson Debr
What to know about the site.
More miserable weather is forecast for the Aloha State on Saturday, while most of the rest of the U.S. will get a break from winter weather
An extended period of frigid Arctic air will soon spill over the Prairies, bringing significant snow to some and widespread wind chills in the -30s.
Lake Powell is the nation's second-largest reservoir. Water is dangerously close to dropping so low that it can't flow out of the reservoir.
Taha Erdem and his family were fast asleep when a 7.8 magnitude quake hit their hometown of Adiyaman in the early hours of Feb. 6. Taha was abruptly woken by violent tremors shaking the four-story apartment building in a blue-collar neighborhood of the central Anatolian city. Within 10 seconds, Taha, his mother, father and younger brother and sister were plunging downward with the building.
The federal government released its long-awaited sustainable jobs plan Friday, but the plan failed to ease Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's worries about the consequences for oil and gas workers. The new report says that the clean energy economy will create so many jobs there won't be enough workers to fill them. The document outlines the interim plan for 2023 to 2025, with subsequent plans expected every five years after 2025. The plan includes a new government office to oversee the process, tr
Yasmeen Lari, an 82 year old architect, wants Pakistan to swap concrete for bamboo as it rebuilds from devastating floods.
The Colorado River's decline threatens hydropower at Glen Canyon Dam. Now, officials are looking at retooling the dam to deal with low water levels.
The grand prize at the Montreal Lake Walleye Derby is $100,000 straight cash, but catching the heaviest walleye is no easy feat. Last year, there were more than 2,600 competitors in the derby on Montreal Lake, about 250 kilometres north of Saskatoon. A man from Cumberland House took home the grand prize after reeling in a walleye that weighed in at four pounds six ounces. Dean Henderson, a Montreal Lake Cree Nation vice-chief and event organizer, is hoping to have an even larger turnout for the
A dozen people who live near Cape Breton's Donkin mine protested on Friday along the route trucks use when hauling coal from the area. They say the trucks create unsafe conditions for drivers, pedestrians and the environment. "Lots of people are honking and waving," said protest organizer Catherine Fergusson. "It's interesting because you can see the look on their face. Once they see the sign and know what we're doing, their faces light up." Fergusson and members of the Cow Bay Coalition — a com
Unusually warm weather and ocean waters are taking their toll along the west coast of Antarctica.
The apocalyptic fungus in 'The Last of Us' isn't how climate change will play out, experts say. But fungi are alarmingly adapting to a warming planet.
"We believe the potential cost for the East Palestine derailment could be between $30 million to $50 million," JPMorgan said.
Electricity companies are hoping to have reconnected every home that lost power during Storm Otto on Friday by the end of the day., with about 2,000 in Aberdeenshire still without power. Meanwhile, the Met Office said the storm has "well and truly cleared" and that Otto, which left more than 60,000 homes without power, has moved on to the continent and is now affecting Scandinavia. Gusts of 75mph to 80mph were recorded across parts of northern Scotland on Friday while trains and flights were cancelled and roads were blocked by overturned lorries in northern England.