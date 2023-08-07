Warming up and drying out this week across Colorado
After high temperatures in the 60s and 70s for Sunday, we will feel those temperatures warm back up into the 90s on the seven-day forecast.
City officials in Juneau, Alaska, have issued an emergency declaration as a glacier lake outburst flood wreaks havoc near the city, where structures have been destroyed. The flooding is due to a break on Suicide Basin, a side basin on the Mendenhall Glacier, located about 12 miles north of Alaska's state capital. A glacial lake outburst flood occurs when a dam containing a glacial lake breaks.
A German city had to deploy its fleet of snowploughs on Saturday after a freak storm blanketed the streets with up to a foot of hail.
Stormy weather will return to Ontario and Quebec just as some folks in the region enjoy their holiday on Monday
The potential for stormy weather in many parts of B.C. and Alberta could put a damper on outdoor activities Sunday and Monday, so stay weather-aware and plan ahead as some areas could see large hail, strong winds and heavy downpours.
Video of the rescue shows the waterlogged bird of prey bobbing up and down before being fished out with a net.
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Wildfires on both sides of Adams Lake in the B.C. Interior have prompted evacuation orders as crews continue to battle the blazes over the long weekend. A post by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District on Sunday says the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire has grown minimally, days after residents were hastily evacuated after a drastic wind shift began blowing the fire toward lakeside properties. The regional district says heavy smoke has made visibility poor and weather conditions a
Earlier this summer, two Canadians walked into a party in rural Germany. "Canadians?" joked the host. "I thought you'd smell more like smoke." It's been that kind of season. Floods, drought, warm waters lapping three coasts — but mostly wildfire smoke from sea to sea and overseas. Yes, this is climate change, scientists say, and expect more weather weirdness to come. "It's been a wild ride," said Danny Blair, co-director of the Prairie Climate Centre at the University of Winnipeg. "It's been a s
The bear approached the vehicle and reached into the window, scratching a man’s arm.
Soaring temperatures have become the theme of this summer.
A reptile conservationist said the animal's condition was "one of the worst that I’ve personally seen"
MAYO, YUKON — Residents of the Village of Mayo are under an evacuation order and others in central Yukon are under an alert as a wildfire inches closer to the small communities. The Yukon Emergency Measures Organization says it issued the evacuation order for Mayo, located just over 400 kilometres north of Whitehorse, at 1 p.m. Sunday due to hazards to life posed by the Talbot Creek wildfire burning about seven kilometres south of the village. About two hours later, the organization issued an ev
Rain continued to pelt northeastern China in the wake of Typhoon Doksuri on Saturday, as authorities reported more fatalities and missing people while evacuating thousands more. Six people died and four went missing in the city of Shulan in Jilin province, which has seen five straight days of rainfall, according to state media. State news agency China News Service showed images of waterlogged streets around homes and factories.
Video: Scattered showers Monday ahead of thunderstorms that could cause flooding on Tuesday
Climate Depot publisher Marc Morano reacts to a New York Times article claiming that climate change is going to end summer vacation, and a California bill allowing competing environmental factions to kill off eagles in order to save the planet.
Tropical storm Eugene is strengthening in the Mexican Pacific and could become a hurricane in the next few hours as it moves parallel to the coast of the Baja California peninsula, the United States National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported on Sunday. Eugene was located 205 kilometers (127 miles) southwest of the peninsula and blowing maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour (68 miles per hour) moving at 30 km/h (18.6 mph) in a west-northwest direction, according to data from the Miami-based NHC. "Eugene could become a hurricane later today before starting to weaken on Monday," the NHC said in a report, adding that no coastal warnings were in effect.
CABAZON, Calif. (AP) — Three people were killed after two firefighting helicopters collided in Southern California on Sunday while fighting a blaze in Riverside County, emergency officials said. One of the helicopters landed safely. “Unfortunately, the second helicopter crashed and tragically all three members perished, which included one Cal Fire Division chief, one Cal Fire captain and one contract client pilot,” Cal Fire Southern Region Chief David Fulcher said during a news conference early
DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s most ambitious plan ever to slash planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions from passenger vehicles faces skepticism both about how realistic it is and whether it goes far enough. The Environmental Protection Agency in April announced new strict emissions limits that the agency says are vital to slowing climate change as people around the globe endure record-high temperatures, raging wildfires and intense storms. The EPA says the industry could meet the limits
It has been an unprecedented summer for wildfires across Canada but especially in British Columbia. More than 30 new fires have sparked in that province within the past 24 hours. Firefighters are using all the tools at their disposal and this weekend, that means starting new fires in order to get the situation under control. Elissa Carpenter explains.
Record flooding impacted Juneau, Alaska, on August 5, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported.The flooding of the Mendenhall River and Lake stemmed from a glacial dam outburst flood from Suicide Basin, local media reported.Local officials reported the destruction of at least one structure. City officials advised “residents of Marion Drive [to] evacuate overnight due to concerns of potential bank failure that could result in quick overnight land wasting.”Speaking to KTOO, in reference to record flooding in 2011, local NWS meteorologist Nicole Ferrin said, “There is no comparison […] We’re two feet over our last record.”This footage was published by the NWS office in Juneau, and shows trees swept away by the river. Credit: NWS Juneau via Storyful
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyIt’s difficult to find a policy area that systemic racism hasn’t touched in the U.S.Education, healthcare, housing, and even the environment are all affected by inequities that are baked into the American pie.And we’re at a moment where Mother Nature is upping the challenges for people—especially those with lower incomes—to live on this planet. Wildfires in Canada made the air literally unbreathable in wide berths of the U.S. several dif