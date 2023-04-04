Warming into the 70s Tuesday with severe storms in southern Iowa

CBC

Saskatchewan residents will see an increase to the federal carbon tax as well as a corresponding jump in the federal rebate. As of April 1, 2023, Canada saw the largest hike yet on carbon pricing since the national plan came into effect in 2019, jumping from $50 per tonne of emission to $65 per tonne. However, the rebates that households receive in order to compensate for the surcharge have also increased. Saskatchewan is joined by Ontario, Manitoba and Alberta as provinces where the federal car