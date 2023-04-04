Warming into the 70s Tuesday with severe storms in southern Iowa
13 million tons of seaweed are bobbing off the coast as this year’s Great Atlantic Sargassum Bloom sets new records.
During the heatwave last summer, George Ames and his family and friends congratulated themselves on having found the perfect wild swimming spot. It was somewhere they had first visited during the pandemic, when wild swimming caught the national mood.
The shark may be 15 feet long, experts say.
This time of the year's atmosphere is generally temperamental, but this weekend promises to be an event for those near the South Coast.
The attack in Monterey Bay lasted more than five hours.
Saskatchewan residents will see an increase to the federal carbon tax as well as a corresponding jump in the federal rebate. As of April 1, 2023, Canada saw the largest hike yet on carbon pricing since the national plan came into effect in 2019, jumping from $50 per tonne of emission to $65 per tonne. However, the rebates that households receive in order to compensate for the surcharge have also increased. Saskatchewan is joined by Ontario, Manitoba and Alberta as provinces where the federal car
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So, if you've opened your electric bill...
The snowpack is so deep that it currently contains roughly 30 million acre-feet of water — more water than Lake Mead, the nation's largest reservoir.
As southern Ontario closes in on a 20°C reading this week, regions across southern Manitoba will grapple with blowing snow and possible blizzard conditions.
Data up to March 30 showed 111.3mm of rain has fallen in the month across the country, 91% more than average.
Electric cars are being written off after minor damage to batteries, casting renewed doubt on their environmental credentials.
A potent Colorado low will bring an April snowstorm with ice and blizzard conditions to parts of Manitoba and northern Ontario this week
Scientists film a species of snailfish swimming at an extraordinary depth, breaking the current record.
Just days after the bald eagle’s chick hatched, their nest plummeted from a tree.
In 1997, Julia "Butterfly" Hill began participating in a tree sit, which lasted for 738 days. This Earth Month, we look back at her story.
Scientists photographed a snailfish in the Izu-Ogasawara trench at 8,336 meters below the ocean, making it the deepest recorded fish in history.
It's our last shot to save the planet, and these are the numbers that could change the end of the story
An American lake that was drained 100 years ago to create farming land has reappeared - causing havoc, sparking feuds and fuelling concerns about the impact of climate change. California's Tulare Basin produces a significant proportion of the United States' supply of almonds, pistachios, milk and fruit. Months of storms have pummelled the area and saturated the basin's soil, which sits about halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles.