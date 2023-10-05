Warmest temps of the year for the coast
Meteorologist Holt Hanley has your weather forecast.
With cold air intensifying a disturbance over Eastern Canada, it’ll be a recipe for wet snow across northern Ontario this upcoming holiday weekend --just a week after all-time, warm October temperatures peppered the region.
Puerto Rico is also getting heavy rains.
Thanksgiving weekend may require an extra chair for one uninvited guest from the tropics
It's October and unusually warm temperatures are just as normal as a Prairie snowfall
Will South Carolina get hit with a deep freeze this winter? How much rain will fall? Here’s what Farmers’ Almanac and NOAA forecast.
Toronto is seeing record-breaking heat today, with temperatures climbing far above typical October weather. Environment Canada says the temperature in the city is 29 C this afternoon, when the average high for the day should be 17 C. With sunny skies and the humidity, the weather agency says it could actually feel like it's 33 C. Environment Canada says the previous heat record set for Oct. 3 was in 2001, when Toronto saw a high of 27 C. The evening is expected to cool off at 17 C.
Tracking Tropical Storm Philippe
Tropical Storm Philippe brought heavy rain to the northern Caribbean islands on Tuesday, October 3, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.Satellite footage from the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) shows the “slowly” moving Philippe bringing tropical storm conditions to the northeastern Leeward Islands.The NHC said tropical storm conditions would continue for Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands through Tuesday.As of Tuesday at 2 pm ET, Philippe was located approximately 55 miles (90 km) northeast of St Thomas, moving northwest at 10 mph and packing maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, according to the NHC. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful
Taiwan issued a weather alert on Tuesday as Typhoon Koinu is approaching and may make landfall later this week, bringing gales and downpours to the southeastern parts of the island. The weather bureau put out a land warning on Tuesday after issuing a sea alert late Monday. Koinu was moving northwest with sustained winds of 162 kph (101 mph) near its center, according to the bureau.
The south of England could match temperatures at European holiday destinations such as Athens and Barcelona.
Forecasters say it is still not clear how far north the warm conditions will spread, but the Met Office expects temperatures to still be well above the seasonal average in the north of England and in Northern Ireland. The South East is expected to see the highest temperatures of the autumn heat.
Rain showers and thunderstorms are expected to move into Kansas City area overnight Tuesday as a cold front stalls over the metro.
