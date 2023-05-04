Warmer Weekend And Storms
Warmer and muggier weather returns with the threat for storms.
A red flag warning means warm temperatures, very low humidity and gusty winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.
A couple living in Rideau Lakes, Ont., say they might lose their family home of 43 years because a nearby former landfill has contaminated their drinking water and forced the couple to sell the home to the township. Brenda and Gerry Haughian bought their property on Old Kingston Road in 1979 because of its proximity to Kingston and Perth, where they each respectively worked. Family also lived nearby. They built their home on the land, nestled among trees and steps away from a lake, where they've
Normally a babbling brook, Cache Creek in British Columbia's Interior has become a raging river, with floodwaters flowing right through the community's firehall, the mayor said. John Ranta said water levels are the highest he's ever seen in the village located about 80 kilometres west of Kamloops. "With the amount of water coming down, it's hard to describe, but putting a few sandbags up is not going to save anything," he said in an interview. "The water is going to go where the water wants to g
A prescribed burn near Banff, Alta., grew out of control on Wednesday, sending out billowing clouds of smoke that could be seen as far away as Canmore, forcing an evacuation nearby and burning three hectares outside the intended area. Parks Canada reported late Wednesday afternoon that the fire in Banff National Park was "out of control" but in an update around 10:30 p.m. said that the situation had improved. "The fire is now classified as 'Being Held' thanks to helicopter bucketing, fire person
The sneak peek of summer in B.C. will come to an end soon as the upper-level ridge will break down towards the end of the week, bringing more reflective temperatures of the season, along with rain and high-elevation snow
Two people and a dog were rescued from a sinking boat off the coast of Georgia, on Monday, May 1, the US Coast Guard said.Footage released on Tuesday shows a 28-foot catamaran taking on water in the sea near Savannah, and a person being winched to safety by helicopter.“We were able to locate the survivors exact position because of an alert from their personal locator beacon,” flight mechanic Tyler Murray said.The two people and dog Reggie were rescued and brought to Hunter Army Airfield, according to the coast guard.They were “in good spirits,” the coast guard said. Credit: USCGSoutheast via Storyful
BAIE-SAINT-PAUL, Que. — Searchers recovered two bodies Wednesday believed to be those of volunteer firefighters swept away by a swollen river this week, as residents of Quebec's Charlevoix region began cleaning up from the devastating flooding. Provincial police spokeswoman Sgt. Béatrice Dorsainville said the bodies were found by a police helicopter in St-Urbain, Que., around 110 kilometres northeast of Quebec City. They were in the Rivière du Gouffre, about 500 metres from each other, she told
Authorities are warning residents in west-central and northern Alberta as winds push wildfires towards homes. An evacuation order is in effect for a rural area near Calmar, Alta., about 50 kilometres southwest of Edmonton. An evacuation alert, warning that people should be prepared to leave on short notice, has been issued for an area south of Fort McMurray. The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo says the alert is for residents of Fort McMurray First Nation, Gregoire Lake Estates and Anzac —
Shirley Harper, 88, was named as the first victim killed in the dust storm accident on interstate 55 near Springfield, Illinois
Police in Greenburgh, New York, rescued 10 ducklings that had fallen into a storm drain on Wednesday, May 3.Rescuers were able to reach nine of the ducklings with a net, but firefighters had to use a controlled water current to push the remaining one towards the mouth of the pipe, where it was collected, police said. All 10 ducklings were successfully reunited with their mother.This footage from the Town of Greenburgh Police Department shows Wednesday’s rescue effort. Credit: Town of Greenburgh Police Department NY via Storyful
It's the very start of the season, but already dozens of wildfires are burning in Alberta, with a spell of extremely hot and dry early May weather. Will conditions improve in the coming days?
Forecasters predict temperatures in much of the eastern U.S. will stay in the 50s this week, while severe storms and floods threaten other areas. .
NASA officials say the meteor shower could include 120 to 160 fireballs per hour. Here's when they peak and how to prepare.
Several wildfires in southern Mexico caused smoke to stream through the sky on May 2, satellite imagery shows.According to Mexico’s Ministry of Environment and Territorial Development, there were six wildfires burning in the country on May 3.Footage from the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere shows smoke trailing into the sky from several different areas in the south of Mexico. Credit: CIRA via Storyful