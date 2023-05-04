Warmer Weekend And Storms

The Canadian Press

Normally a babbling brook, Cache Creek in British Columbia's Interior has become a raging river, with floodwaters flowing right through the community's firehall, the mayor said. John Ranta said water levels are the highest he's ever seen in the village located about 80 kilometres west of Kamloops. "With the amount of water coming down, it's hard to describe, but putting a few sandbags up is not going to save anything," he said in an interview. "The water is going to go where the water wants to g