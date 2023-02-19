Warmer temps before more rain and snow
KCRA 3 meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at how much warmer it could get before more rain and snow arrives in Northern California.
KCRA 3 meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at how much warmer it could get before more rain and snow arrives in Northern California.
The supermodel enjoyed a beach getaway during New York Fashion Week.
Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham were aware that the 2020 election conspiracy theories touted by the then president were bogus, court records in a billion-dollar defamation suit against the cable news giant reveal.
Cyclone Freddy's powerhouse strength and expansive track covers Canada's entire width, potentially up to 8,000 kilometres long. The storm may also break cyclone energy records in the coming days.
More miserable weather is forecast for the Aloha State on Saturday, while most of the rest of the U.S. will get a break from winter weather
The video went viral. EV owners take note.
Rain, ice and snow could complicate commute times across parts of southern Ontario through Friday.
A mild respite from winter’s wrath will soon come to an end as an extended period of frigid air spills south over the Prairies over the coming days, along with a potential for significant snowfall for parts of Alberta.
What to know about the site.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A helicopter with a shooter will fly over a portion of the vast Gila Wilderness in southwestern New Mexico next week, searching for feral cows to kill. U.S. Forest Service managers approved the plan Thursday to protect sensitive spots in the nation's first designated wilderness area. The move sets the stage for legal challenges over how to handle unbranded livestock and other stray cows as drought deepens in the West. The Gila National Forest issued the decision amid pre
Lake Powell is the nation's second-largest reservoir. Water is dangerously close to dropping so low that it can't flow out of the reservoir.
Strong gusts and downpours are set to hit parts of the country as Storm Otto approaches.
Taha Erdem and his family were fast asleep when a 7.8 magnitude quake hit their hometown of Adiyaman in the early hours of Feb. 6. Taha was abruptly woken by violent tremors shaking the four-story apartment building in a blue-collar neighborhood of the central Anatolian city. Within 10 seconds, Taha, his mother, father and younger brother and sister were plunging downward with the building.
Those who heat their homes with furnace oil will see a little more relief on their receipt on Friday. In an unscheduled price adjustment, the Public Utilities Board dropped the cost per litre by 16.42 cents. "The decreases in maximum prices for furnace oil heating fuel are the result of significant decreases in the benchmark prices for New York Harbour Jet which have been attributed, in part, to increased inventory levels for the product in the region," reads the PUB's news release. Furnace oil
Two people have died in an avalanche outside of a ski area boundary near Golden, B.C., Avalanche Canada said Thursday. A group consisting of five snowboarders and one skier were in an area of southeastern B.C.'s Purcell Mountains known as Terminator 2.5 when an avalanche was triggered. Four members of the group were involved, Avalanche Canada said. The avalanche buried three members of the group. One was partially buried and extracted. Two were fully buried and did not survive. B.C. Emergency He
They’ll be installed this spring as part of a $6.4 million state project.
The grand prize at the Montreal Lake Walleye Derby is $100,000 straight cash, but catching the heaviest walleye is no easy feat. Last year, there were more than 2,600 competitors in the derby on Montreal Lake, about 250 kilometres north of Saskatoon. A man from Cumberland House took home the grand prize after reeling in a walleye that weighed in at four pounds six ounces. Dean Henderson, a Montreal Lake Cree Nation vice-chief and event organizer, is hoping to have an even larger turnout for the
Wind turbine blades are hard to recycle because they're huge and sturdy. Veolia North America, a waste management company, is turning them into fuel.
Yasmeen Lari, an 82 year old architect, wants Pakistan to swap concrete for bamboo as it rebuilds from devastating floods.
The federal government released its long-awaited sustainable jobs plan Friday, but the plan failed to ease Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's worries about the consequences for oil and gas workers. The new report says that the clean energy economy will create so many jobs there won't be enough workers to fill them. The document outlines the interim plan for 2023 to 2025, with subsequent plans expected every five years after 2025. The plan includes a new government office to oversee the process, tr
A dozen people who live near Cape Breton's Donkin mine protested on Friday along the route trucks use when hauling coal from the area. They say the trucks create unsafe conditions for drivers, pedestrians and the environment. "Lots of people are honking and waving," said protest organizer Catherine Fergusson. "It's interesting because you can see the look on their face. Once they see the sign and know what we're doing, their faces light up." Fergusson and members of the Cow Bay Coalition — a com