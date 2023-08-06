Warmer on Monday with more storms
Denver7 Stacey Donaldson has your forecast for 8/6. Warmer weather ahead this week...
Denver7 Stacey Donaldson has your forecast for 8/6. Warmer weather ahead this week...
A German city had to deploy its fleet of snowploughs on Saturday after a freak storm blanketed the streets with up to a foot of hail.
Stormy weather will return to Ontario and Quebec just as some folks in the region enjoy their holiday on Monday
Many folks across Canada looking for a midsummer getaway may run into stormy skies this long holiday weekend
Video of the rescue shows the waterlogged bird of prey bobbing up and down before being fished out with a net.
Earlier this summer, two Canadians walked into a party in rural Germany. "Canadians?" joked the host. "I thought you'd smell more like smoke." It's been that kind of season. Floods, drought, warm waters lapping three coasts — but mostly wildfire smoke from sea to sea and overseas. Yes, this is climate change, scientists say, and expect more weather weirdness to come. "It's been a wild ride," said Danny Blair, co-director of the Prairie Climate Centre at the University of Winnipeg. "It's been a s
Climate change effects usually become clear over decades and centuries, but some alarming changes are looming, scientists fear.
Nearly 1 million people in China's northern Hebei province were relocated after record rains forced authorities to channel water from swollen rivers to some populated areas for storage, sparking anger online over the homes sacrificed to save Beijing. The vast Hai River basin covers an area the size of Poland that includes Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin. Over a span of one week from late July, the region with a population totalling 110 million experienced its most serious flooding in six decades, with Hebei, particularly Baoding prefecture, the worst hit.
The bear approached the vehicle and reached into the window, scratching a man’s arm.
City officials in Juneau, Alaska, have issued an emergency declaration as a glacier lake outburst flood wreaks havoc near the city, where structures have been destroyed. The flooding is due to a break on Suicide Basin, a side basin on the Mendenhall Glacier, located about 12 miles north of Alaska's state capital. A glacial lake outburst flood occurs when a dam containing a glacial lake breaks.
Severe storms will be possible in parts of Manitoba and northwestern Ontario Saturday, so make sure you stay alert and have a safety plan in place if you are spending time outdoors
With two-thirds of B.C.'s water basins at a Level 4 out of 5 water shortage, many parts of the province are bringing in strict water conservation. In Metro Vancouver, that means no watering of lawns, and plants must be watered early in the morning only.
BELEM, Brazil (AP) — The Amazon rainforest is a massive area, twice the size of India and sprawling across eight countries and one territory. It's a crucial carbon sink for the climate, has about 20% of the world’s freshwater reserves and boasts astounding biodiversity, including 16,000 known tree species. But governments have historically viewed it as an area to be colonized and exploited, with little regard for sustainability or the rights of its Indigenous peoples. Now, as those governments s
Tropical storm Eugene is strengthening in the Mexican Pacific and could become a hurricane in the next few hours as it moves parallel to the coast of the Baja California peninsula, the United States National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported on Sunday. Eugene was located 205 kilometers (127 miles) southwest of the peninsula and blowing maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour (68 miles per hour) moving at 30 km/h (18.6 mph) in a west-northwest direction, according to data from the Miami-based NHC. "Eugene could become a hurricane later today before starting to weaken on Monday," the NHC said in a report, adding that no coastal warnings were in effect.
Authorities identified a black bear as part of the group the internet dubbed 'Hank the Tank' for breaking in and damaging property in the Lake Tahoe area.
WARSAW (Reuters) -Polish pipeline operator PERN said it had halted pumping through a section of the Druzhba pipeline, which connects Russia to Europe, after detecting a leak in central Poland on Saturday, but it expects flows to resume on Tuesday. PERN said there was no indication a third party had caused the leak, which follows a series of attacks on pipelines carrying Russian oil and gas since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine in 2022. "PERN services have reached the damaged section of one of the lines of the western section of the Druzhba pipeline in the commune of Chodecz," PERN said earlier on Sunday.
A meandering storm was headed again toward southwestern Japan on Sunday, prompting fresh warnings about dangerously heavy rainfall after the same area was hit several days ago. Tropical Storm Khanun, which means jackfruit in Thai, was returning to the southernmost group of islands of Okinawa moving slowly northward, packing winds of up to 30 meters per second (67 miles per hour) and hovering over Okinawa through Monday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki warned residents to brace for torrential rains and mudslides.
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A beloved bookstore in Vermont's small capital city moved across the street to a new spot farther from the Winooski River after an ice jam sent river water into the store in 1992. A nearby office supply and gift store did the same in 2011 because it liked a different space that came with a bonus: it was higher and farther from the river. But their moves to higher ground weren't enough to save them from flooding after torrential rains in July caused what some saw as the sta
MAYO, YUKON — Residents of the Yukon Village of Mayo are under an evacuation order as a wildfire inches closer to the small northern community. The Yukon Emergency Measures Organization says it issued the order at 1 p.m. Sunday due to hazards to life posed by the Talbot Creek wildfire. The order covers all properties from kilometres 35 to 66 along Yukon Highway 11, known as the Silver Trail. The order says RCMP will be involved in expediting the evacuation, and people are being asked to report t
Scientists were already warning about the effects of excessive pumping in 1982.
In the wheelhouse of a crab boat named Heidi Sue, Mike Pettis watched the gray whale surface and shoot water through its blowhole. Tangled around its tail was a polypropylene rope used to pull up crab traps. It took two men with serrated knives 40 minutes to free the whale, which swam away with a small piece of rope still embedded in its skin. That was in 2004, off the waters of Waldport, Oregon. Pettis, a crab fisherman, said it’s the only time in his 44 years of fishing he has ever seen a whal