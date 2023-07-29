Warm weather lingers in Northern California but cooler temps ahead.
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at how long the warm weather will last and when some clouds and cooler temps may arrive.
A disturbance just east of Jacksonville will bring rain to Florida.
Rounds of severe storms could spark a risk for tornadoes for some areas during the day on Friday
A fresh batch of thunderstorms will push through southern Ontario through Saturday morning, but will begin to clear out by the afternoon, making for a much more pleasant second half to the day
Severe storms may spark up in southern Alberta and Saskatchewan on Saturday, with a supercell threat included for the former
CROWSNEST PASS, Alta. — Mounties say two Alberta hikers have been found dead at the bottom of a ridge at Mount Coulthard, a summit in the Rocky Mountains. RCMP were informed Wednesday night that the two hikers who were making their way along the North York Creek Plane Crash Trail, outside Coleman, Alta., had not returned when planned. Officers and search and rescue teams began looking for the two men by ground and air. The hikers’ bodies were found the next evening. The men, who were 34 and 35,
In the sweltering summer heat, nobody tries to cool off by jumping into a hot tub. In parts of Florida, however, that’s what the ocean has felt like. Earlier this week, sea surface temperatures reached as high as 101.2 degrees Fahrenheit (38.4 degrees Celsius) around the state’s southern tip in Manatee Bay, according to the National Weather Service — although scientists said the context for Monday’s reading is complicated. “It was like there was no difference between humidity of the air and goin
OTTAWA — Power was restored to thousands of Hydro Ottawa customers by Saturday evening after the National Capital Region was hit by a series of severe thunderstorms. The utility initially reported about 4,600 customers were without power in Canada's capital after pounding rain, lightning strikes and hail hit the city on Friday afternoon. By Saturday evening, fewer than 400 customers remained without power. Hydro Ottawa says due to the extent of the damage from downed power lines and trees, it ma
Power was briefly out for thousands of residents downtown and Walkerville after a brief but strong thunderstorm hit Windsor and Essex County. And another thunderstorm may be in the forecast for Friday evening. Enwin reported that as many as 7,000 people were without power for a brief stretch Friday afternoon. Even as power was restored and the storm cleaned, Environment Canada issued a thunderstorm watch for Friday evening. A car parked in a puddle on Crawford Avenue after a brief but heavy thun
MONTREAL — A major water main break in northeastern Montreal on Friday forced evacuations, damaged roads and submerged vehicles. The city said it ordered the evacuation of 18 buildings and cut power to the area as a precaution. No one was injured, and Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said the priority was to have power and water restored as soon as possible to the affected sector of the city's Villeray-St-Michel-Park-Extension borough. City officials said a 36-inch drinking water pipe burst around
The Gulf Stream system, the vital ocean currents running through the northern part of the Atlantic Ocean, could collapse soon due to the threat of global warming, according to a new study published in the journal Nature. Eric Sorensen explains when it could happen, how likely it is to occur, and the potential consequences.
A black bear in Alaska found an unconventionally cozy place to get some shut-eye.
The new additions were born on July 12 to first-time mother Diana
We are hearing new warnings Earth may be at the point of no return when it comes to climate change. From rampant wildfires to record-breaking heat waves this summer, the effects of climate change are being felt across Canada. Today, there were multiple heat warnings in parts of Atlantic Canada and up north in Yukon and Northwest Territories, though the largest area with a heat warning is in Southern Ontario. Eric Sorensen looks at the toll the soaring temperatures are taking.
Severe thunderstorms hit parts of Ontario and Quebec on Friday, leading to reports of very large hail and wind damage throughout the region
Dangerously high temperatures are expected to linger this weekend for Southern California's valleys, mountains and deserts, but cooling is finally on the horizon.
Schools were closed in Kinmen County, Taiwan, on Friday, July 28, as Typhoon Doksuri moved over the island of Taiwan and the south-east coast of China, local media reported.Footage released by the Taiwanese Coast Guard shows heavy rain and strong winds in Kinmen County on Friday.Local media reported that schools were closed in several counties on Friday.The Central Weather Service warned of heavy rain, lightning, and strong gusts of wind in several areas of Taiwan on Friday. Credit: Coast Guard Taiwan via Storyful
Heat pump sales are up in Canada this summer as more households look to escape record temperatures, save money and curb emissions.
Scientists with the CSULB Shark Lab have observed more juvenile white sharks than ever before at SoCal beaches, yet there hasn't been an increase in shark bites.
The persistent heat wave covering much of the Southwest has expanded to the Midwest and Northeast, where some can expect the hottest days of 2023.