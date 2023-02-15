Is warm weather impacting maple season?
There could be damaging winds and tornadoes from Texas to Alabama and up to Ohio. Whiteout conditions are likely across the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles, Kansas and southern Nebraska. Snowfall rates could reach 1 to 2 inches per hour accompanied with high winds.
From double-digit warmth in the south to double-digit centimetres of snowfall in the north -- the ultimate seasonal divide will take hold of Ontario this week.
Bitter cold, rain and snow blew across much of the Southwest U.S. on Tuesday, closing stretches of interstate and state highways in northern Arizona where as much as a foot (30 centimeters) of snow was possible and even colder weather on the way. A winter storm warning remains in effect into Wednesday evening for much of northern Arizona and New Mexico, the National Weather Service said. A 40-mile (64-kilometer) stretch of northbound Interstate 17 from Lake Montezuma north to Flagstaff was closed Tuesday evening.
As the winds picked up and the snow began to fall on eastern Newfoundland in Tuesday morning, the closures began rolling in. The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District closed all schools on the Avalon Peninsula, Bonavista Peninsula, Burin Peninsula, and other areas around eastern Newfoundland around 6 a.m. In St. John's, Metrobus pulled its drivers off the road, citing weather conditions. An update was promised for later in the day. At St. John's International Airport, all flights com
PM Chris Hipkins calls Cyclone Gabrielle ‘the most significant weather event New Zealand has seen this century’
An onslaught of snow across Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador is making for a messy morning, as tough road conditions have led to a string of cancellations and delays in both provinces. Between 30 and 45 centimetres of snow was expected for eastern Newfoundland and the province's south coast on Tuesday. In Nova Scotia, Cape Breton was getting hit the hardest by the storm, with over 30 centimetres on the ground by Tuesday morning. In Halifax, at least 15 centimetres had fallen overnight.
Some areas have been treated to a peek at spring weather, but winter storm watches, wind advisories and other brutal weather are still in forecast.
Just weeks after Auckland was hit by deadly floods, Cyclone Gabrielle has caused further flooding in the north of New Zealand, with landslides and ocean swells damaging homes and infrastructureView on euronews
Strong to severe storms possible Thursday
The New Zealand government declared a national state of emergency Tuesday after Cyclone Gabrielle battered the country’s north in what officials described as the nation’s most severe weather event in years. A firefighter was missing and another was rescued with critical injuries after they were caught in a landslide overnight near the country’s largest city, Auckland, authorities said. Auckland was swamped two weeks ago by a record-breaking storm that killed four people.
Roads were flooded after heavy rain slammed Bangkok, Thailand on February 15. Footage shows cars driving through the deluge in the Udom Suk area of the capital city.
High winds and blowing snow were still affecting visibility on Wednesday morning, as the tail end of a snow storm blew through parts of Newfoundland causing cancellations. The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District made a call just before 6 a.m. to keep all schools in the metro St. John's region closed for the morning. Several schools on the Bonavista Peninsula and in central Newfoundland were either closed or slated for a delayed opening as well. Most of them stayed closed for the da
A winter storm heading for Los Angeles on Tuesday evening prompts a high surf advisory and a cold weather alert for L.A. County.
A winter storm starting late Wednesday is predicted to bring Topeka a 69% chance for at least one inch of snow and a 13% chance for at least four.
Snow and high winds hit parts of northern California on Tuesday morning, February 14, the National Weather Service said.This footage of snowfall comes from J Bradley Burns, who lives near Ettersburg of Humboldt County.The wintry weather prompted travel warnings early Tuesday. Credit: J Bradley Burns via Storyful
Slick road conditions caused multiple accidents on major Washington highways Tuesday morning.
The forecast is still uncertain but the greatest chance of storms is expected along and east of I-35.
Warmer southwest winds will keep spring weather in the forecast for another couple of days. By Thursday night, rain chances catch up with us and usher in a colder weekend
The powerful storm for days pummelled the country's North Island, leaving at least three people dead.
A daring kite surfer was filmed soaring skywards in strong winds in Auckland, on February 12, as Cyclone Gabrielle neared New Zealand’s North Island.Footage filmed by Jacqueline Foy shows a person being lifted high into the sky while kite surfing in turbulent conditions on Orewa Beach.Foy described the winds as being so strong that “you could almost stand on an acute angle with the wind as your support.”“There were multiple kite surfers that day, using the 78 knot winds to their advantage,” Foy said.Cyclone Gabrielle weakened as its centre moved away from the North Island on Wednesday. However, associated fronts were expected to drive rain into eastern areas of central New Zealand before clearing on Friday. Credit: Jacqueline Foy via Storyful